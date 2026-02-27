Connect with us

Kenya Medical, Dental Associations raise alarm over KMPDC corruption llegations

The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) and Kenya Dental Association (KDA) express serious concern over corruption, fraudulent facility registration, and irregular licensure at KMPDC, calling for transparent investigations and strict accountability.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) and the Kenya Dental Association (KDA) have jointly raised serious concerns over allegations of corruption, fraudulent facility registration, and irregular licensure at the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists’ Council (KMPDC).

In a statement released Thursday, the associations underscored that the medical and dental professions are founded on integrity, public trust, and an unwavering commitment to patient welfare.

They warned that any violations of these principles could erode public confidence and compromise patient safety.

“We are deeply concerned by reports and allegations of corruption and bribery involving certain staff and board officials at the KMPDC,” the joint statement read, signed by Dr. Kahura Mundia, President of the Kenya Dental Association, and Dr. Simon Kigondu, President of the Kenya Medical Association.

“In addition, we are concerned about allegations relating to the fraudulent registration of non-compliant or fictitious health facilities under the Social Health Authority (SHA), as well as irregular licensure of individuals with unverified qualifications.”

Substandard care

The associations stressed that, if proven, such practices constitute deliberate attempts to defraud both the SHA and the public, exposing patients to unsafe and substandard care.

“The Council carries a solemn responsibility to safeguard standards of training, facility inspection, licensing, and professional conduct. Where corruption infiltrates these processes, it harms not only practitioners but also millions of Kenyans who depend on safe, accountable healthcare services,” the statement added.

The KMA and KDA welcomed the interdiction of individuals implicated in the allegations, noting that it is a crucial step toward ensuring a credible and independent investigation.

They called for investigations to be conducted transparently and without interference, urging the Ministry of Health to institute administrative oversight measures to safeguard the integrity of the regulatory framework.

The associations also urged the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to conduct thorough and expedited investigations, including forensic reviews of facility registrations, practitioner licensure records, and SHA claims processes.

“Where culpability is established, those responsible must be prosecuted in accordance with the law,” the statement said.

KMA and KDA reaffirmed their commitment to ethical practice, transparency, and protection of patients’ rights, emphasizing that the medical and dental professions must continue to uphold honor, discipline, and public trust.

