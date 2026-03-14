Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

SHA Begins Disbursing Sh11.1bn to Hospitals for Claims

In a notice, the authority said the payments to contracted healthcare facilities officially commenced on March 13 and will be processed in scheduled batches over the coming days.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – The Social Health Authority (SHA) has begun disbursing Sh11.1 billion to healthcare providers across the country to settle approved claims under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), in a move aimed at easing financial pressure on hospitals and sustaining healthcare services.

In a notice, the authority said the payments to contracted healthcare facilities officially commenced on March 13 and will be processed in scheduled batches over the coming days.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to SHA, the disbursement cycle is expected to run through next week and conclude by Thursday, March 19, with all successfully processed and approved SHIF claims scheduled to be settled within the period.

The authority said the staggered payment approach is intended to ensure an orderly and efficient transfer of funds while allowing for standard banking and inter-bank clearing procedures.

Healthcare providers have been advised to allow the full payment cycle to run before raising concerns regarding pending claims.

“Facility administrators are requested to allow the payment cycle to run its course and wait until Thursday, March 19 before raising any inquiries regarding pending funds,” said SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi.

The agency added that support teams will be available from Friday, March 20 to address any outstanding issues or assist healthcare facilities that may not have received payments for approved claims by the end of the disbursement period.

SHA reaffirmed its commitment to working with healthcare providers to ensure uninterrupted delivery of quality medical services to Kenyans.

The authority was established under the Social Health Insurance Act 2023 as part of sweeping health sector reforms introduced by the administration of William Ruto aimed at expanding access to affordable healthcare.

Under the new framework, the Social Health Insurance Fund finances a broad range of health services for registered members, with contributions collected through the national digital platform and remitted to accredited healthcare providers after verification of claims.

However, the rollout of the new system has faced criticism from some healthcare providers over delays in claims processing and reimbursement, with hospitals warning that prolonged payment backlogs could disrupt service delivery.

The government has maintained that the transition from NHIF to SHA required significant system upgrades and verification processes but has pledged to clear verified claims and streamline payment cycles to restore confidence among healthcare providers.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

Moses Kuria Warns Africa Could Be Hardest Hit if Strait of Hormuz Is Disrupted

His remarks come as tensions escalate in the Middle East following military strikes involving the United States and Iran

53 minutes ago

Kenya

Atwoli Re-elected Unopposed as COTU Secretary-General for Sixth Term

Atwoli said the Kenyan labour movement remains independent and capable of managing its internal affairs without interference from political actors.

1 hour ago

Top stories

UDA Opens 24-Hour Window to Resolve Disputes in Phase III Grassroots Elections

The committee directed that any disputes must be lodged within 24 hours after the declaration of results or nomination decisions that trigger a complaint.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Fears for press freedom as billionaire takes control of East Africa’s largest media house

After the acquisition this week of East Africa’s biggest media outfit by a politically well connected billionaire businessman, questions are being asked about the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Tuju claims 3am police raid at Karen property amid Sh2.2b debt fight

Tuju insisted the officers did not present any court order authorizing the operation.

1 hour ago
ODM Linda Mwananchi Kakamega rally chaos ODM Linda Mwananchi Kakamega rally chaos

Kenya

Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi website crashes after cyber attacks

The Linda Mwananchi website drew massive interest minutes after launch.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto credits broad-based govt for seamless legislation

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – President William Ruto has credited the broad-based Government for the most consequential legislation in Kenya’s development history.  The President...

3 hours ago

Top stories

KUCCPS Opens Applications for Kenya Utalii College Hospitality and Tourism Courses

The application, which runs until April 1, 2026, is open to Form Four leavers who sat the 2025 KCSE examination, and those from previous...

16 hours ago