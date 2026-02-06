Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga misses court again stalling corruption case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – The corruption and forgery case against Kisumu City Manager Michael Abala Wanga failed to take off for a second time after he once again failed to appear in court for plea-taking.

Wanga was expected before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday for plea-taking before Principal Magistrate Selesa Okore.

However, his lawyer informed the court that Wanga had fallen ill on February 3, 2026, and was admitted to a hospital in Kisumu. He submitted a medical report to support the claim.

This latest absence marks another delay in a case initially scheduled for plea-taking on December 19, 2025, which was deferred after the defence sought a review of the charges by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The DPP approved multiple charges against Wanga in November 2025, following investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

He faces allegations of forgery and fraudulent acquisition of public funds, including unlawfully receiving Sh8.7 million in emoluments from the Kisumu County Government.

Investigators allege he used forged academic certificates to secure his appointment as City Manager.

The EACC says Wanga presented a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) showing a C+ grade, while the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) records confirmed his actual score was a D+.

EACC probe

Investigators further claim he falsified his name and altered grades to meet university admission requirements.

The case also involves allegations that Wanga forged a Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), a Police Clearance Certificate, and a Self-Declaration Form, falsely stating he had no criminal record despite a prior fraud conviction at Kiambu Criminal Court.

In a separate set of allegations, Wanga is accused of altering an official invitation letter for a forum in Nigeria to fraudulently claim allowances amounting to Sh280,402.50.

He is also accused of facilitating the travel of Conslate Achieng, described as his girlfriend and a non-employee, by listing her as a county staff member.

Wanga faces three counts related to this incident: forgery, uttering a false document, and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

During the court session, the EACC requested two weeks to verify documents submitted by the defence, while Wanga’s lawyers sought a four-week adjournment to allow him time to recover.

Extended bail

The court granted both requests, extended his pre-bail bond conditions, and scheduled the matter for mention on March 2, 2026, for further directions.

Earlier, on November 13, 2025, the EACC had summoned Wanga to appear at its headquarters at the Integrity Centre in Nairobi for arraignment over corruption and forgery-related offences.

In a statement, the Commission confirmed it had received the DPP’s consent to prosecute Wanga for abuse of office and fraud.

EACC Secretary and CEO Abdi Mohamud said investigations revealed that Wanga falsified records to include a female companion in an official delegation to Lagos, Nigeria, from July 8 to 12, 2024, where she allegedly received allowances at public expense.

“Michael Abala Wanga, as Kisumu City Manager, used forged documents to facilitate travel and payment of allowances for a female non-staff member who accompanied him on official duty to Lagos, Nigeria, disguised as an employee of the County Government,” Mohamud said.

Wanga faces multiple charges under the Penal Code, the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (2003), and the Kenya National Examinations Council Act.