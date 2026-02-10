KHRC Gives ODPP 7-Day Ultimatum to Prosecute Police Over Sheryl Adhiambo Killing

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 10 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has given the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) seven days to institute criminal proceedings against police officers implicated in a spate of killings, warning that it will pursue private prosecutions if no action is taken.

In a press statement, KHRC cited the killing of 19-year-old Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student Sheryl Adhiambo as the latest case highlighting what it described as a disturbing pattern of police brutality across the country.

Adhiambo, a first-year student, was shot and killed by police officers on February 7 in Huruma, Nairobi. KHRC condemned the killing, saying it underscored the urgent need for accountability within the National Police Service.

According to the commission, at least seven people have been killed by police officers since the beginning of the year.

“The first incident was recorded on January 1, when 14-year-old Dennis Ringa was shot dead in Mombasa. This was followed by the killing of Shukri Adan, 20, in Mukuru kwa Njenga, Nairobi, on January 11,” the Commission stated.

KHRC also documented the January 18 shooting of George Gathu Matheri, 40, in Nyeri, and the killing of Godfrey Muyonga, 52, and Benedict Isiakali, 34, in Kakamega a day later, during an incident in which another man was injured. On February 1, police shot and killed James Muraga Maina, 29, and Daniel Nudhu Njoki, 45, in Kahawa West, Nairobi.

Beyond fatalities, the commission raised alarm over multiple cases of injury linked to police violence.

“These include the assault of youths playing pool in Nandi County on January 10, the beating of Francis Nzau in Kahawa West on January 13, and the shooting and injury of a man during protests against demolitions in Mukuru kwa Njenga on January 20.”

KHRC said the incidents violated Articles 29 and 244 of the Constitution, which require police officers to act professionally and with respect for human rights, as well as Article 25, which protects the right to life.

While acknowledging that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has opened investigations into some of the cases, the commission expressed concern over delays, saying the slow pace of investigations continues to deny victims and their families justice.

The rights body further demanded the immediate resignation of Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, accusing him of failing to stop systemic abuse and dismantle a culture of impunity within the police service.

“The officers who pulled the trigger, those who brutalised victims, and the commanders under whose watch these crimes occurred must be held accountable,” KHRC said, adding that the same standard should apply across the police chain of command.