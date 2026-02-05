KFS, Israel explore partnership to boost dryland forestry training

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 — The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and the State of Israel are exploring a new partnership aimed at strengthening the capacity of the Kenya Forestry College to train students in modern forestry technologies, with a particular focus on dryland forest management.

The proposed collaboration follows a courtesy call by Israel’s Ambassador to Kenya, Gideon Behar, on Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Alex Lemarkoko at the KFS headquarters in Karura on Thursday.

In a statement, KFS said the engagement sought to further strengthen the working relationship between the Israeli Embassy and the Service in the areas of tree growing, forest conservation and technology transfer, particularly for forestry initiatives in Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs).

“Ambassador Behar and Mr Lemarkoko agreed to explore a partnership to enhance the capacity of the Kenya Forestry College to train students in new forestry technologies, especially for dryland forest management,” the statement said.

During the meeting, Lemarkoko briefed the Ambassador on Kenya’s ambitious 15 billion tree growing campaign, championed by President William Ruto, which seeks to increase the country’s tree cover to more than 30 per cent by 2032.

To achieve the target, the CCF noted that KFS has prioritised the production of high-quality seedlings and is seeking collaborations that can support efficient, large-scale seedling production to meet an annual demand of approximately 1.5 billion trees.

Forest fires

Lemarkoko also highlighted prevailing dry conditions across the country, which have prompted the declaration of a fire season alert.

He disclosed that Kenya has so far recorded more than 107 forest fire incidents through the national fire alert system.

While commending the effectiveness of the French-funded fire alert system currently in use, he noted that it has only been deployed in a limited number of forest ecosystems.

KFS is therefore exploring partnerships with development agencies to expand fire surveillance systems to ensure comprehensive coverage of all forest areas.

On his part, Ambassador Behar thanked KFS for the ongoing collaboration, including the Israeli Embassy’s adoption of a forest at the Uplands Forest Station in Kiambu County and its support for the “Zion” tree planting project.

He said the Embassy is keen to play an active role in Kenya’s 15 billion tree initiative.

The Ambassador noted that Israel — more than 60 per cent of which is desert — has relied heavily on technological interventions, including irrigation systems, to expand its forest cover.

He acknowledged Kenya’s stronger experience in managing natural forests and revealed that Israel is replacing pine plantations, which are highly susceptible to fires, with broad-leaved tree species.

Both parties also committed to creating opportunities for forestry officers from Kenya and Israel to interact and exchange knowledge.

The Ambassador was accompanied by Mercy Mburugu of the Israeli Embassy and John Kiilu from the State Department of Foreign Affairs.

Also present at the meeting were Kenya Forestry College Commandant Mohammed Mohammed, Senior Manager Lucy Kiboi, Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests (DCCF) Beatrice Mbula, Acting DCCF Zipporah Toroitich, Conservancy Coordinator Francis Kariuki, CCF Personal Assistant Evans Maneno and Protocol Officer Wilson Tonkei.