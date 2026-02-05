Connect with us

Jubilee’s Pauline Njoroge declares Nairobi governor bid

“A new deal for Nairobi is anchored on people-centred and service delivery-focused leadership. People first, listening to the people first,” Pauline said.

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – Jubilee Party Organising Secretary Pauline Njoroge has revealed her intention to contest the Nairobi governor race.

She told her supporters that her decision is driven by the current administration’s failure to deliver on development.

She emphasises the necessity of consulting with citizens to identify their specific grievances before drafting any formal agendas or manifestos.

“Before I start the campaign, before I start saying this is what I want or that I know this or that, first I should come to the citizens so they can tell me what they want and tell me where the problems are; so that whether I am campaigning or writing an agenda manifesto, or saying we are going to City Hall, I know exactly what the citizens want us to do and what to deal with.”

“A new deal for Nairobi is anchored on people-centred and service delivery-focused leadership. People first, listening to the people first,” Pauline said.

Pauline is widely known as a political strategist and communications expert who uses social media as her primary tool.

The 40 year old founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ebony Analytics Africa, bust into national spotlight during the 2013 Presidential Elections where she was tasked with maintaining Uhuru Kenyatta’s The National Alliance social networks, media monitoring, and building a comprehensive email, SMS, and social media database, among other responsibilities.

She served as a communication officer at the NEPAD/APRM Kenya Secretariat for approximately seven years, from September 2013 to October 2020.

Following her tenure at the Kenya Secretariat, she worked with AUDA-NEPAD (the African Union Development Agency) for several months in late 2020 and early 2021.

