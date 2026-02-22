Connect with us

Jesus Compassion Ministry U.S. Pastor Resigns Over Ruto Invitation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – A simmering row over the intersection of faith and politics has emerged within Jesus Compassion Ministry (JCM) after the head of its United States branch resigned in protest over the church’s decision to host President William Ruto during its anniversary celebrations.

Pastor Charles Wachira stepped down from his position shortly after the ministry’s Nairobi headquarters announced that the President had been invited to attend a special service marking the church’s third anniversary at its main sanctuary in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The event, scheduled for Sunday, February 22, was billed as a milestone celebration for the fast-growing ministry.

However, Wachira said the invitation raised profound moral and leadership concerns at a time when sections of the public, particularly young Kenyans, have voiced anger over alleged excesses by state operatives and are calling for justice, accountability and institutional reform.

In a detailed statement announcing his resignation, the pastor said recent public engagements by the church leadership had deeply disturbed many believers, especially members of Generation Z who, he noted, are seeking moral clarity from religious institutions during what he described as a sensitive national moment.

He maintained that spiritual leadership must remain firmly grounded in truth, righteousness and the defense of innocent life, arguing that the church should not appear indifferent to the suffering or grievances of the wider population.

“When leadership actions create confusion, division or moral discomfort among believers, it becomes necessary to take a principled stand,” the statement read.

Wachira further referenced biblical teachings that caution against justifying wrongdoing and call on leaders to defend the oppressed, saying clergy have a responsibility to speak for those who cannot speak for themselves.

He emphasized that his decision to resign was guided by conviction rather than rebellion, adding that he would offer further clarification in due course.

JCM, led by Bishop Ben Kiengei, has grown rapidly in recent years and now operates dozens of branches locally and internationally, including in the United States, where Wachira had overseen its activities.

