Govt Intensifies Fight Against Cancer as Officials Inspect New Treatment Centre in Kisii

KISII, Kenya, Feb 27 – The Government has stepped up efforts to tackle cancer as senior officials inspected the ongoing construction of the Kisii Cancer Treatment Centre, a key project aimed at expanding access to specialised care in South Nyanza.

Speaking during the inspection visit in Kisii, Principal Secretary for Medical Services Ouma Oluga said Kenya’s cancer burden continues to strain the healthcare system, with only six fully operational public cancer centres currently serving thousands of patients daily.

“Cancer cases are rising steadily, with 29,000 deaths recorded annually. About 45,000 new cases are diagnosed every year, and nearly 110,000 patients are currently undergoing treatment,” said Oluga.

He noted that limited facilities have forced many patients to travel long distances to seek lifesaving care at referral hospitals such as Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, and Tenwek Hospital.

Oluga added that the government has recently supported counties including Nakuru, Garissa and Mombasa to strengthen management of their cancer centres. He emphasized that decentralising oncology services is central to the country’s Universal Health Coverage agenda.

“This institution is part of the national response to ensure we establish more cancer centres across the country. We want this project completed to enhance timely diagnosis and treatment,” he said, noting that cancer remains costly to treat and contributes significantly to premature deaths.

According to the National Cancer Institute of Kenya, cancer is the third leading cause of death in the country after infectious and cardiovascular diseases, with breast, cervical and prostate cancers accounting for the highest burden.

Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring timely completion of the Kisii facility.

“Completion of this project will help our people access screening and treatment services closer home. We are encouraged to see the contractor on site as a sign of commitment to delivering quality healthcare,” said Isaboke.

Also present was Professor Graham Lord representing King’s College London under the Kenya-UK health partnership. He said the collaboration aims to strengthen cancer research and clinical care locally.

“Our first British-supported project was here in Kisii County. We are committed to ensuring cancer care here meets global standards so patients do not have to travel far for quality treatment,” said Lord.

The Kisii Cancer Centre is expected to significantly ease pressure on national referral hospitals while improving early detection, specialised treatment and survival outcomes for patients across the South Nyanza region.