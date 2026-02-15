Connect with us

DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua

Kenya

Gachagua Hits Back at Ruto Over Corruption Claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has sharply responded to recent allegations made by President William Ruto, accusing the Head of State of lacking the moral authority to label others as thieves.

Speaking at Melil Ward in Narok North Constituency, Narok County, Gachagua dismissed claims by President Ruto that he stole relief food during his tenure as a District Officer, terming the allegations petty and unfounded.

Instead, Gachagua turned the tables on the President, accusing him of allegedly unlawfully acquiring land designated for the Maasai community.

He claimed such actions have undermined peace and eroded trust within the Maa community.

The DCP leader urged residents not to elect leaders who, in his view, have demonstrated ill will on sensitive matters such as land ownership and community rights.

