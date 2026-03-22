OPINION: Decoding China’s Vice President’s Unique Africa Tour

The announcement that Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will visit Kenya, South Africa and Seychelles carries a deliberate logic that rewards closer examination. To dismiss it as routine diplomacy is to miss the architecture entirely.

Start with the messenger. Han has served as China’s vice president since March 2023, ranked “number eight” in China’s leadership hierarchy after the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, with a role that is largely ceremonial and centred on serving as an envoy and close adviser to Xi Jinping.

His vice-presidential portfolio is, by design, a precision instrument of statecraft deployed where President Xi Jinping wants a senior, trusted face. Han attended the second inauguration of Donald Trump in January 2025 as Xi’s special representative — the first time a senior Chinese official was sent to a US presidential inauguration. The Africa tour follows the same logic. You send Han Zheng when you want to convey seriousness without creating a precedent.

The second dimension is the counterpart protocol. Han is meeting deputy presidents and vice presidents — Kithure Kindiki in Kenya, Paul Mashatile in South Africa and Sebastien Pillay in Seychelles. This is a message about continuity. Deputies often manage the institutional machinery of bilateral relations, especially economic affairs. A VP-to-VP meeting locks in frameworks at the working architecture level, insulating them from the political volatility of election cycles. China is building relationships with the people who will potentially inherit power.

China has been Africa’s largest trading partner for 16 straight years. In 2024, trade between China and African countries hit $295.6 billion — a 4.8 percent increase compared to the previous year — marking a new record for the fourth year in a row. Kenya, South Africa and Seychelles each serve as key points in the network supporting this relationship. Kenya acts as a logistics gateway and regional hub, South Africa as a multilateral centre of political and economic influence, and Seychelles as a strategic position in one of the world’s most important maritime corridors.

Kenya’s most visible symbol of China–Africa cooperation is the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). SGR revenue climbed 18.6 percent to Sh21.4 billion in 2025, lifted by steady growth in cargo haulage and a rebound in passenger traffic, with freight volumes rising 14.6 percent to 7.5 million tonnes and passenger numbers reaching 2.7 million travellers.

The SGR’s primary purpose is connecting the Port of Mombasa to inland markets, decongesting port operations, speeding cargo and enhancing security along one of East Africa’s most critical trade corridors. Kenya is pursuing an extension of the line from Naivasha to the Malaba border — a $5 billion project designed to integrate Kenya’s network with Uganda’s proposed standard gauge line and eventually reach Rwanda, unlocking the landlocked interior of East Africa. Han Zheng’s visit lands at precisely the moment when that regional vision is moving from aspiration to active negotiation, and when deepening the Kenya–China partnership means not just maintaining what has been built, but deciding together what comes next.

South Africa is China’s largest African trading partner by a considerable margin, with $52.4 billion in bilateral trade in 2024. But Pretoria is also China’s most consequential diplomatic asset on the continent. As a G20 member, BRICS co-founder, and African Union leader, South Africa’s alignment with China’s positions in multilateral forums — including UN votes, reform of the global financial architecture, and resistance to Western sanctions regimes — amplifies Beijing’s voice.

South Africa hosted the G20 presidency in 2025 and elevated debt sustainability as a core theme — an agenda closely aligned with China’s broader approach to global governance. At the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of expanding more balanced trade and enhancing the structure of bilateral economic cooperation — an opportunity China can thoughtfully engage as it strengthens ties with one of its most influential African partners.

Seychelles may be the most strategically underestimated stop on the itinerary. With a population of just under 100,000, it plays an outsized role in the Indian Ocean through its location along key maritime routes linking Africa, Asia and the Middle East. China has supported several high-visibility public projects in the country, including the Supreme Court and National Assembly buildings, and is constructing a new headquarters for the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation. This growing development footprint reflects a broader emphasis on institutional partnership and long-term cooperation.

Industrialisation and value addition now sit at the centre of Africa–China cooperation, with both sides placing renewed emphasis on building local manufacturing capacity and strengthening industrial ecosystems. China’s role has been pivotal in this shift — supporting infrastructure, special economic zones and skills transfer initiatives that enable African economies to move up the value chain and reduce reliance on raw material exports.

The timing of Han’s visit aligns with the implementation phase of commitments made at the 2024 FOCAC Beijing Summit, where China pledged $50 billion in financing, including $29 billion in loans, $11 billion in aid, and $10 billion in investment. As these initiatives move from commitment to execution, senior-level engagement plays a vital role in maintaining momentum, ensuring effective coordination, and reinforcing shared priorities.