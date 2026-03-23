How TikTok is helping parents understand CBC in Kenya

KISII, Kenya Mar 23 – Nine years since Competency-Based Curriculum(CBC) was introduced in Kenya, many parents, pupils, and teachers are still struggling to understand the new system coming along with assignments to continues assessments and shifting from the 8-4-4 learning.

Mary Moraa a Kenyan teacher is simplifying CBC learning using TikTok by creating by creating short and engaging videos. With huge following Moraa has become a trusted guide for learners and parents to navigate CBC.

Creating of CBC Content

Her simple explanation, practical, demonstrations and step-by-step guidelines are now helping millions of Kenyans understand how the CBC curriculum works beyond the classroom.

Moraa started making TikTok video back in 2020 during Covid 19 to help learners continue with education, she started small with few followers, she couldn’t explain a concept in a minute but as time passed she learnt ,perfected and even started going live for the sessions.

Every evening after school, Moraa sets up her phone, records a short video, and uploads it on TikTok. In the clips, she explains CBC concepts, demonstrates how pupils can complete assignments, and also guides parents on how to support learning at home especially when helping their children with homework.

“The new learning is not about passing exams but about skills and creativity, I always tell parents not to panic when children get home with homework,” said Moraa.

She adds, parents are guided in helping the learners do their assignments ,adding with her Tik Tok videos, they make the process more easy and accessible.

Her videos now covers a number of topics from demonstrating simple science experiments that pupils can do at home to also guiding parents to help children with creative assignments using locally available materials.

Moraa’s TikTok page has attracted thousands of followers, including teachers, pupils, and parents from across the country. His videos often spark discussions in the comment sections where parents ask questions and share their experiences with CBC.

Who consumes CBC content the most

Juliet Atieno, a parent of a grade three pupil says she has followed CBC content since her son was in pre-school, the videos have helped her understand the CBC system and now she can handle the projects her child is given after school.

“I consume CBC content to learn and access materials to enable me to help my son with assignments,” says Atieno.

Atieno says she faced difficulties while reading sounds to her son, she came across one video on tik tok explaining how sounds are read, she learnt and this has translated to her son’s improvement in school.

Atieno’s son says, learning on Tik Tok is fun because the short videos are entertaining and at the same time educating.

“I enjoy watching the videos because the teacher demonstrates lessons in a fun and relatable way,” said the pupil.

The pupil noted, learning in class sometimes becomes serious but the videos demonstrate in an entertaining way and easy to remember.

Responsible use of digital platforms while creating content

Speaking to Dr. David Onunda an Educational analyst, he says CBC is vital in impacting learning and the digital learning is helping demystify curriculum.

With the curriculum’s four pillars; digital literacy encourages practical learning by simplifying information to learners.

However, the curriculum needs proper regulation, crossing ethical lines to address cyber security and online risks such as cyberbullying exposure to inappropriate content.

Limited digital infrastructures in many schools especially in rural areas lack computers, projectors and reliable internet access making it difficult for learners to participate in technology-based activities

Since its introduction, CBC has faced criticism from some parents who say they lack sufficient information about how the system works. Others say they struggle with the number of projects pupils are required to complete at home.

By breaking down the curriculum in simple language, the TikTok teacher is helping to close that information gap.

The teacher says his goal is simple: make CBC easier for everyone to understand.

“Education should not be stressful for parents or learners,” he says. “If technology can help us explain things better, then we should use it.”

As social media continues to transform how information is shared, this TikTok Mary is among hundreds of CBC teachers who are proving that even a short video can make a big difference in education.

For many parents trying to understand CBC, Moraa’s videos are becoming a classroom beyond the classroom.

The Ministry of Education emphasizes that CBC is aligned with digital literacy while encouraging teachers to integrate teaching with technology.

“Teachers are encouraged to use technology including digital tools to share learning materials ,”said Kisii county director of education.

The director said the government has explored online teaching tools like video conferences to expand access to education.