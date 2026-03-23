PS Omollo urges Nyanza residents to embrace peaceful coexistence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 — Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has urged residents of the Nyanza region to embrace peaceful coexistence and tolerance, regardless of political affiliations.

Speaking Sunday during an event in Homa Bay County attended by national and county leaders, Omollo said the region has long grappled with insecurity and divisions driven by political differences.

He noted that unity among leaders and residents would help address longstanding challenges and create an environment where citizens and leaders can freely express their views.

“This region has faced challenges for quite some time, particularly insecurity and intolerance arising from political differences. Today, however, I am encouraged to see leaders and residents come together,” Omollo said.

He specifically appealed to residents of Kasipul, Homa Bay County, and the wider Nyanza region to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

“I urge the people of Kasipul, Homa Bay, and indeed the entire region, to embrace tolerance and coexist peacefully, regardless of political persuasion, so that every leader and citizen has a fair opportunity to engage and express their views,” he added.

Equity

Omollo also praised President William Ruto for what he described as equitable leadership, saying the president’s development agenda is being implemented uniformly across the country.

He said the President’s inspection of projects and launch of new initiatives in Homa Bay reflects a broader commitment to ensuring all regions benefit from national development programmes.

“What you are doing in Homa Bay today through the inspection of projects, the launching of new initiatives and continued support for development is the same across the country,” Omollo said.

He added that the government is confident Kenyans will support the president’s leadership again as the country approaches the next general election.

“For the first time in the history of this nation, we have a president who is treating every part of Kenya equally,” he said.

“As those who serve under you and support your commitment to working for the people of Kenya, we have no doubt that Kenyans will give you another opportunity to continue leading this country as we head into the elections next year.”