Gachagua Celebrates Son’s Birthday with Family Dinner at Carnivore

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday evening shared a rare glimpse into his private family life, expressing gratitude for what he termed the ‘gift of family’ as he celebrated his son’s birthday in Nairobi.

In a statement posted on his social media platforms, Gachagua said he was overjoyed to treat his son, Keith Ikinu, to a birthday dinner at the iconic The Carnivore Restaurant.

“Tonight, I am overjoyed by family presence as we treated our dear son Dr. Keith Ikinu to a sumptuous birthday dinner at the Carnivore Simba Salon, Nairobi,” he wrote.

The former Deputy President took the opportunity to reflect nostalgically on his long association with the restaurant, recalling his first visit more than four decades ago.

“The Carnivore has retained its reputation as the restaurant of choice for excellent service, tasty recipe, ambience and very friendly staff since my visit in 1984 where I enjoyed choma and danced the nights away in my younger days,” he said.

Gachagua described the evening as nostalgic, marking both a celebration of his son’s milestone and a return to a venue that he said holds fond personal memories.

“What a nostalgic evening with my family. Happy birthday, Daktari Keith!” he added.