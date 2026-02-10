Connect with us

DNA Evidence Links Accused to Weapon in Starlet Wahu Murder Trial

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Testimonies continued at Milimani High Court in the high-profile murder trial of John Matara Ong’oa, accused of fatally stabbing 24-year-old socialite Starlet Wahu on January 3, 2024, at Papino Apartments, South B, Nairobi.

During proceedings before Justice Alexander Muteti, the prosecution, led by Della Wilbey, called two key witnesses: a Government Chemist and the arresting officer.

Emily Oporo, a Government Chemist, testified that DNA analysis confirmed the presence of both Starlet Wahu’s and John Matara’s DNA on a knife believed to be the murder weapon, as well as a towel recovered from the crime scene.

This evidence supports the prosecution’s case that the accused had direct contact with items used in the killing.

Horace Arwa, the officer who apprehended Matara, gave a detailed account of the arrest. He said he responded to a report from two women who found a woman lying in a pool of blood at Papino Apartment house number Y32. The victim was later identified as Starlet Wahu.

The officer traced the suspect to South B Hospital, where he had been seen carrying a blood-soaked towel, and later to Mbagathi Hospital for medical treatment. Arwa testified that Matara’s clothes were soaked in blood, and he was wearing a white towel around his waist.

When questioned, the accused allegedly admitted to a scuffle with Wahu, claiming he had stabbed her in the left thigh. Further questioning could not proceed immediately as Matara was under medical care.

Upon discharge from Mbagathi Hospital, the officer arrested Matara and Andrew Nyongesa, who had accompanied him to the hospital. Blood-stained clothes from the accused were collected as evidence and produced in court during the hearing.

The trial is set to continue on February 11, 2026, with further witness testimonies expected to shed more light on the events surrounding Starlet Wahu’s death.

