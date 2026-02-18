Connect with us

Kenya

DCP leaders demand probe into alleged state-sponsored disruptions at opposition rallies

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 18 – Democratic for Citizens Party leaders (DCP) in Kirinyaga County have called for urgent investigations into what they term as a worrying pattern of state-sponsored disruptions targeting opposition gatherings across the country.

Addressing the press in Gichugu, Area DCP Chairman Justus Munene accused senior security officials of allegedly sponsoring chaos and violence during opposition political meetings, saying the trend threatens the country’s democratic space.

“It cannot be business as usual when innocent wananchi are teargassed in churches and peaceful political meetings are violently disrupted, We are demanding that independent investigative agencies move with speed to establish who is behind these acts. If rogue state agents are involved, they must be held accountable,” said Munene.

Munene pointed to the recent teargassing of congregants at Witima Church in Othaya, describing the incident as “shocking and unacceptable.”

 He also cited alleged attacks on opposition leaders in Nairobi and the disruption of a rally led by Edwin Sifuna in Kitengela as evidence of what he termed a coordinated scheme to silence dissent.

“The pattern is too clear to ignore, Women, children, and worshippers were caught in the crossfire inside a church. That is not just political intolerance; it is a direct attack on our moral fabric as a nation,” he added.

Kirinyaga DCP Coordinator Kahiga Kiguru echoed the chairman’s sentiments, insisting that Kenya’s Constitution guarantees freedom of assembly and political expression to all citizens, regardless of affiliation.

“All political leaders must be given an equal opportunity to sell their ideas to the people without intimidation, teargas, or hired goons disrupting meetings. The President swore to protect and uphold the Constitution of Kenya. Freedom of assembly is not a favor granted by the state; it is a constitutional right.” Kiragu said.

Kiguru questioned the logic behind using force against worshippers, terming the alleged teargassing of church congregants as an act of disrespect.

“What was the rationale of throwing teargas at innocent churchgoers?” he posed. “The church has always been a sacred space in this country. To subject women and children to such trauma is deeply disturbing and disrespectful to the same institution that has historically shaped our nation’s conscience.”

He urged President William Ruto to ensure that security agencies operate within the confines of the law and refrain from actions that could polarize the country further.

“We are calling on the President to practise what he preaches respect the church, respect innocent children, and above all, respect the Constitution,” Kiguru said. “If this culture of intolerance continues, it risks pushing the country into unnecessary tension and instability.”

The DCP leaders warned that failure to address the concerns could erode public trust in security institutions and undermine Kenya’s democratic gains.

“Our country has come too far to slide back into political anarchy,” Munene concluded. “We demand accountability, transparency, and the protection of every Kenyan’s right to be heard.”

