DCI nabs KMPDC employee in Social Health Authority fraud probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested an interdicted staff member of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) over alleged fraudulent activities linked to the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The suspect, Harun Liluma, was arrested on Thursday as part of what the DCI described as an ongoing crackdown on individuals and organisations involved in illegal schemes affecting the SHA.

According to the DCI, Liluma is set to be arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts to face three charges: conspiracy to defraud, abuse of office, and computer fraud.

In a statement, the agency said the charges were approved by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) following what it described as painstaking investigations by its detectives.

The DCI added that the arrest and subsequent arraignment demonstrate its resolve to root out malpractice within the health insurance system.

“His arrest and subsequent arraignment are a clear indication of the DCI’s commitment to unearthing all illegalities within the Social Health Authority and safeguarding members of the public from losing their hard-earned money through fraudulent schemes,” the statement read.

The investigation forms part of broader efforts by law enforcement authorities to tighten oversight within public health institutions amid growing concerns over integrity and accountability in the management of health funds.

Liluma is expected to take a plea once formally charged in court.