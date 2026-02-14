“Brace for tumultuous week,” Aviation Workers tell KCAA on impending strike

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) insists its members could still go on strike next week, disrupting operations at airports across the country, even after the Employment and Labour Court declared the strike illegal.

Secretary General Moses Ndiema said KCAA management has failed to negotiate and conclude five outstanding Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) since 2015.

“We will never beg, we will never approach you on our knees, and if they are careful we will make a demand that will be so devastating.”

“So to anybody and everybody who cares, we are going to have a tumultuous week, I just want to ask you to prepare; it could be today, it could be tomorrow, it could be the day after, it could have been yesterday, maybe, just prepare,” the KAWU warned.

The union’s grievances include what it describes as the aviation authority’s failure to conclude a collective bargaining agreement and the placement of employees on temporary terms for roles that it says are permanent.

According to Ndiema, KCAA has also breached the Labour Relations Act by its refusal to effect the union dues deduction to hundreds of employees who have expressed their desire to join KAWU.

The union says attempts to ensure the regulator implements the directives for the employees in Grade 4 and 5 have been futile.

Ndiema further faulted KCAA management over their decision to higher workers on short term contracts within the organization including the East African School of Aviation (EASA) for positions which are required to have permanent personnel.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement that it was speaking to the union to try to resolve the issues it had raised amicably.