Archbishop Ole Sapit warns of ‘Haiti-style’ lawlessness amidst rise of politically sponsored gangs

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 —Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to rein in premature and aggressive political campaigning, warning that escalating political tensions and the emergence of organized gangs at public gatherings pose a serious threat to national stability.

Speaking amid growing concern over violent disruptions at political events, Archbishop Sapit said the country is witnessing a dangerous trend of organized groups being deployed by politicians to intimidate rivals and supporters alike.

He cautioned that if left unchecked, the phenomenon could spiral into long-term insecurity.

“It is their opportunity to come out clearly to Kenyans and say that what is happening now is illegal or unacceptable,” he said.

“The IEBC, together with the EACC, are the ones who can say if these meetings involve violence; they can then disqualify someone for inciting that violence.”

The cleric drew parallels between Kenya’s current trajectory and the descent into lawlessness witnessed in Haiti, cautioning that politically aligned private militias could become a long-term security threat.

“Now we have entered a culture we haven’t seen before of people called goons who are hired by politicians from various sides, and every side has its own ‘goons,’” Sapit said.

“I want to warn Kenyans that what is happening in Haiti started just like this—those who were trained by political factions eventually became a problem and a threat to the country.”

The archbishop also criticized politicians for engaging in divisive rhetoric and early campaigning years before the 2027 general elections, instead of focusing on their legislative responsibilities and service delivery.

“Let us work. Complete the work that was promised, and that work will defend you even more than the words we see in the meetings currently going on, because some leaders want to be re-elected again,” he said.

His remarks come against a backdrop of heightened political unrest, including recent disruptions of opposition rallies and accusations of state agencies and hired gangs being used to intimidate leaders and supporters.

Edwin Sifuna-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) faction has accused state agencies of endangering opposition leaders during a rally in Kakamega, claiming goons barricaded Kisumu International Airport and that travel details were leaked to security officials.

Sifuna questioned whether the Kenya Airports Authority could guarantee passenger safety and accused airlines of breaching protocols by sharing itineraries with the Ministry of Interior.

He said the group changed its travel plans after receiving intelligence warnings and eventually landed in Kakamega.

Opposition leaders have also blamed police and hired gangs for violence during recent demonstrations, including the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Vincent Ayomo in Kitengela.

They have accused President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen of bearing responsibility for alleged police brutality and “state-sponsored violence.”

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has dismissed claims of state involvement in disruptions, warning against what he described as attempts to misuse young people for political violence.

“We will not allow anyone else, even those who are engaged in youthful misadventure, who are trying to misuse our young people to take them to the streets to fight because of misadventures that will lead them nowhere,” Omollo said.

“Those who are seeking cheap publicity, we will not allow you.”