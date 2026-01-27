Connect with us

Kenya Power technicians at work. /FILE.

Kenya

Wednesday blackouts, Kenya Power names affected areas

Homes, schools and businesses will be without electricity on Wednesday as Kenya Power rolls out planned maintenance works.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 27 – Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions that will affect parts of Nairobi and several other counties on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, the utility company said the outages are part of routine network maintenance and upgrade works aimed at improving electricity supply.

In Nairobi County, the outage will affect areas along State House Road and parts of Dennis Pritt Road.

According to Kenya Power, electricity will be switched off from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in the affected areas.

The locations include State House Road, parts of Dennis Pritt Road, Kitale Lane, Likoni Lane, St George’s School, Total Dennis Pritt, Royal Media Services, Shell Dennis Pritt, parts of Cotton Avenue, Maalim Juma Road, parts of Rose Avenue, and nearby customers.

In the North Rift region, parts of Uasin Gishu County will also experience power interruptions.

The affected areas include Kuinet Centre, Merewet, Kaprobu, Kipsangui, Teresia, and Kaptaiit.

The outage in these areas will run from 10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m..

In the Western region, parts of Kisumu County, particularly Kisian, will be without electricity from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m..

Areas affected include Obambo Market, Obambo Secondary School, Obambo Dispensary, Kabiti Market, Osiri, Galore Hotel, Paga Beach, Ogal Beach, and surrounding areas.

In South Nyanza, parts of Kisii County will be affected.

Kenya Power said electricity will be interrupted in Nyamagwa and Riobara areas from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m..

Affected locations include Igare, Nyamagwa Boys High School and Mission Hospital, Boitangare, Riobara Market, Nyakodige Primary School, and nearby customers.

In the Mt. Kenya region, parts of Nyeri County will also experience outages.

The affected areas include Kanyagia, Endarasha, and Embaringo.

The power interruption will run from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting areas such as Essacco, Sangare, Rhino Watch, Kanyagia, Uasonyiro, Mairo, Endarasha Market, Pura, Endarasha Secondary School, Watuka Market, Wandare Market, Embaringo Market, Watuka Village, Kimunyuru Market, and adjacent customers.

Kenya Power has advised customers in the affected areas to plan accordingly and apologised for any inconvenience caused by the planned maintenance works.

