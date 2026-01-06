Connect with us

Kenya

Student Bus Involved in Road Crash in Kimende Amid Rise in Road Accidents

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – A bus transporting students was involved in a road crash in Kimende early this morning, authorities confirmed.

According to the Motorist Association of Kenya, the bus was carrying children returning to school when the incident occurred.

“This morning in Kimende, a bus carrying students was involved in a road crash. The children were traveling back to school,” the Motorists Association of Kenya stated.

Emergency responders and local authorities are on site to assist the students and manage the scene. Traffic in the area has been disrupted, and motorists are urged to exercise caution.

This latest incident comes amid a series of road accidents in Kenya over the past weeks, particularly involving public service vehicles and school transport.

In late December, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) reported multiple crashes that resulted in fatalities and injuries, highlighting ongoing concerns about road safety, vehicle maintenance, and driver compliance with traffic regulations.

Authorities continue to urge motorists to exercise caution, especially during school commutes, and to adhere to speed limits and safety protocols to prevent further tragedies.

