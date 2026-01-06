Six Killed in Kericho Bus-Truck Collision as Road Accident Toll Rises Nationwide

KERICHO, Kenya, Jan 6 — At least six people were killed and 46 others injured Tuesday in a road accident involving a bus and a trailer in the notorious Tunnel area along the Londiani-Fort Ternan stretch in Kericho County.

Kericho County Police Commander James Ngetich said the bus, operated by Uwezo Sacco, rammed into the rear of the trailer while both vehicles were heading towards Kisumu.

Five passengers and the bus driver died on the spot, while dozens of others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Thirteen of the injured suffered minor injuries, while others were treated and discharged.

“The circumstances that led to the accident are still under investigation,” Ngetich said.

The crash occurred just a day after a bus carrying students overturned in Kimende along the Nairobi-Naivasha Highway, leaving 20 students with minor injuries as they returned to school on January 6.

Police say road accident fatalities have surged since the start of the year, with more than 60 deaths recorded in separate incidents. On Monday alone, 12 people lost their lives in various accidents, including pedestrians, pillion passengers, drivers, and riders. Nine others sustained injuries.

Authorities have launched a road safety campaign in response to the rising number of accidents.

In 2025, close to 5,000 people were killed in road crashes nationwide, prompting calls for stricter traffic enforcement, public awareness, and improved compliance with road safety rules.

Police continue to urge motorists to drive carefully, follow traffic regulations, and exercise caution, particularly on busy highways and areas known for frequent accidents.