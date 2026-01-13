Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

An eVTOL aircraft on display during an expo in Shanghai. YIN LIQIN/CHINA NEWS SERVICE

CHINA DAILY

Why Shanghai wants to become the world capital of flying cars

Shanghai is targeting “world capital of eVTOL” status as it rolls out a plan to build an 80 billion yuan low-altitude economy and mass-produce flying aircraft.

Published

BEIJING, China, Jan 13 — With favorable policies, abundant capital and unique airspace, Shanghai is expected to develop into a “world capital of the electric vertical takeoff and landing sector”, industry experts said.

On Jan 4, the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, together with five other departments, issued measures to link the Yangtze River Delta to accelerate the construction of advanced manufacturing clusters in the low-altitude economy. The measures are effective till Dec 31, 2028.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the measures, by 2028, the core industry of Shanghai’s low-altitude economy should reach a scale of approximately 80 billion yuan ($11.5 billion), forming a complete industrial chain for new low-altitude aircraft and marching toward “world capital of eVTOL”status, with prominent comparative advantages.

Targeting mainstream technological directions, Shanghai should cultivate and attract 10 leading enterprises in complete aircraft — such as eVTOL, industrial drones and new energy general aviation aircraft — forming a mass production capacity of over 500 new aircraft, and driving the industrial chain to achieve additional investment of over 20 billion yuan.

The measures also raised the requirements to strengthen urban-rural collaboration and Yangtze River Delta integration, and basically establish one national-level low-altitude new aircraft pilot-scale experiment verification platform.

Gao Chengyuan, a consultant at the low-altitude economy branch of the China International Association for Promotion of Science and Technology, said: “Shanghai has three core advantages. One is the Yangtze River Delta super supply chain, where batteries, motors and composite materials required for eVTOL aircraft can be fully equipped within 200 kilometers, naturally minimizing logistics costs.”

Reduced certification cycle

“Second is its unique one-stop airworthiness resources, which can reduce the certification cycle by more than 30 percent. Third, with a vast array of scenarios — including logistics, emergency response and business travel — the order is sufficient enough to feed the first mass production line. More importantly, the 80-billion-yuan target has united the government, capital and central enterprises with funds, airspace and policies all being given the green light simultaneously. This level of synchronization is not something other cities can learn in the short term.”

Specifically, the measures provide support of up to 100 million yuan to complete aircraft manufacturing projects with high technological innovation and outstanding contributions to industrialization, such as eVTOLs and ton-scale industrial drones.

Ma Liqi, co-founder and CEO of drone maker McLean (Shanghai)Intelligent Technology Co Ltd, said:”The support of up to 100 million yuan for complete machine enterprises is exemplary. For enterprises like us, which invest heavily in research and development and have long cycles, this not only alleviates financial pressure, but also strengthens our strategic determination to base ourselves in Shanghai and participate in global competition.”

Lin Xianping, secretary-general of the institute of culture and creation at Hangzhou City University, said: “To realize high-quality development, Shanghai should deepen the innovation of its aviation system, build a cross-provincial low-altitude digital corridor through the integration of the Yangtze River Delta and improve resource utilization of digital airspace. In addition, it should strengthen industrial collaboration, bind core enterprises with project subsidies of up to 100 million yuan and orders, and tackle key technologies such as solid-state batteries and lightweight materials.”

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Chinese cities dominate global science hubs as Beijing tops Nature Index

China now hosts six of the world’s top 10 scientific research hubs, with Beijing leading for the ninth consecutive year, according to the Nature...

November 19, 2025

CHINA DAILY

International expo displays innovation, global confidence in China

Wu Zhengping, deputy head of the CIIE Bureau, said that 461 technologies, products and service items, a new high, debuted at the six-day eighth...

November 11, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Former ADB chief bullish on China’s growth path

Former ADB Chief said China is becoming the front-runner in technological innovation, including in areas like artificial intelligence, and the focus on developing new...

November 7, 2025

Kenya

Flying cars crash into each other at Chinese air show

The company said people at the scene were safe, but CNN reported one person was injured in the crash, citing an anonymous company employee.

September 17, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Shanghai sees surge in home transaction under new purchase policy

Industry experts said on Monday that the response highlights the effectiveness of the new policy and sets the stage for broader market stabilization.

September 2, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Putin and Modi in China for summit overshadowed by trade wars with US

The summit comes as US President Trump has imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods as punishment for Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, and...

August 31, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Shanghai bets on “Happiness Economy” with theme park boom

Shanghai has seen the opening this summer of the country's first Legoland, to be followed by a slew of other major projects including the...

August 25, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Xi to chair Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tianjin

Speaking at a news briefing in Beijing on Friday, Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin said the summit, which will take place in Tianjin from...

August 23, 2025