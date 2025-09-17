Flying cars crash into each other at Chinese air show

Sept 17 – Two flying cars crashed into each other at a rehearsal for an air show in China which was meant to be a showcase for the technology.

The Xpeng AeroHT vehicles collided in mid-air, with one catching fire during landing, the company said in a statement to Reuters.

The company said people at the scene were safe, but CNN reported one person was injured in the crash, citing an anonymous company employee.

The rehearsals on Tuesday were for the Changchun Air Show, set to start later this week in north-east China.

BBC News has contacted Xpeng for comment.

The electric flying cars take off and land vertically, and the company is hoping to sell them for around $300,000 (£220,000) each.

In January, Xpeng claimed to have around 3,000 orders for the vehicle.

The Chinese company is one of the largest manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs) in the world, recently expanding into Europe.

The flying cars are made by its subsidiary, AeroHT.