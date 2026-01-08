SHA to release Sh47mn owed to Murang’a by Jan 14 after talks with Kang’ata

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 — The Social Health Authority (SHA) has committed to release Sh47 million owed to Murang’a County by Wednesday, with the remaining Sh160 million to be paid later.

Murang’a County made the announcement on Thursday following talks between Governor Irungu Kang’ata and SHA Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi.

Kang’ata said during the meeting, SHA acknowledged it owes Murang’a County a total of Sh207 million for medical services provided to patients covered under the national health scheme in county hospitals.

Under the agreement, SHA said it will release Sh47 million by January 14, with the balance to be settled in subsequent tranches.

The funds are meant to settle pending bills for services already rendered in Murang’a health facilities.

Governor Kang’ata said the county urgently needs the money to stabilise health services, particularly to procure drugs and medical supplies.

“Murang’a needs these resources to buy drugs and keep our hospitals running without disruption,” the governor said.

In addition to the Sh47 million payment, SHA also agreed to release Sh11.3 million within a week to cover 113 households under the county’s Kang’ataCare programme, which offers free health cover to more than 40,000 vulnerable households.

The Governor welcomed the breakthrough, saying it would ease pressure on the county’s health system and help protect essential services.

Kang’ata also thanked Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale for facilitating the meeting that led to the agreement.

The delayed payments have been part of a broader challenge facing counties as they struggle to recover billions of shillings owed by national health financing agencies for services already provided, often straining hospital operations and supply chains.

Murang’a County said it will continue engaging SHA to ensure the balance of the funds is released without further delays.