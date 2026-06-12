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The progress review emerged during a high-level meeting between Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and a United States delegation led by US Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns, where officials assessed the status of ongoing reforms and preparations aimed at sustaining vital healthcare programmes across the country/MoH

Capital Health

Kenya, US Confirm July Rollout of New Health Partnership as Duale, Burns Review Key Milestones

The discussions focused on implementation of commitments reached during previous engagements, with updates indicating steady progress in the portfolio review process, development of a county transition roadmap, preparations for the Strategic Objective Grant Agreement, and establishment of staffing structures for the Programme Management Unit

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Kenya and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening health sector cooperation, with both sides reporting that key milestones remain on track ahead of a critical July 1, 2026 implementation deadline under their joint health partnership framework.

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The progress review emerged during a high-level meeting between Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and a United States delegation led by US Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns, where officials assessed the status of ongoing reforms and preparations aimed at sustaining vital healthcare programmes across the country.

The discussions focused on implementation of commitments reached during previous engagements, with updates indicating steady progress in the portfolio review process, development of a county transition roadmap, preparations for the Strategic Objective Grant Agreement, and establishment of staffing structures for the Programme Management Unit.

According to the Ministry of Health, both parties also reviewed an implementation plan currently under joint consideration and examined preparations for a comprehensive risk assessment exercise set to begin next week.

The meeting comes at a crucial period as Kenya works to strengthen health systems while managing the transition of donor-supported programmes and advancing the country’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

“The meeting assessed implementation of commitments agreed during earlier engagements, with updates showing progress in the portfolio review process, development of the county transition roadmap, Strategic Objective Grant Agreement preparations, and establishment of staffing structures for the Programme Management Unit,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

“Key milestones remain on track ahead of the planned 1st July 2026 implementation timeline and underscored the importance of maintaining momentum towards full execution,” the ministry added.

The two sides reiterated their shared priorities in advancing primary healthcare, disease prevention and control, maternal and child health services, and broader efforts to strengthen healthcare systems nationwide.

A significant part of the discussions also centred on health security and emergency preparedness, particularly ongoing investments aimed at boosting Kenya’s readiness to respond to disease outbreaks.

Officials highlighted continued support for Ebola preparedness measures, including expansion of isolation and treatment facilities, strengthening laboratory capacity, provision of personal protective equipment, and training of frontline health workers.

Duale was accompanied by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga, Director-General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, Acting Director-General of the Kenya National Public Health Institute Dr. Maureen Kamene, and other senior ministry officials.

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