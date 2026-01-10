Connect with us

Kenya

Ruto Takes Part in UDA Grassroots Elections in His Uasin Gishu Backyard

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – President William Ruto on Saturday took part in the ongoing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) grassroots elections, casting his vote at Koilelel Primary School in Uasin Gishu County, as the ruling party continues its nationwide exercise to elect officials at the ward and constituency levels.

The President’s participation was widely viewed as a strong endorsement of internal democracy within UDA and an effort to energise the party’s grassroots structures.

Accompanied by party leaders and local officials, President Ruto briefly interacted with voters and urged party members to uphold unity, fairness, and peaceful conduct throughout the exercise.

Speaking after voting, the President emphasised the importance of strong grassroots leadership in building a responsive and inclusive political movement. He said credible internal elections were critical to strengthening the party ahead of future political engagements and to ensuring that leaders remain accountable to members at the lowest levels.

UDA officials said the grassroots polls are being conducted simultaneously across the country, with thousands of party members turning out to elect officials who will serve as the backbone of the party’s organisational and mobilisation machinery. The exercise is expected to culminate in the formation of fully constituted party organs, which will later feed into county and national leadership structures.

In Uasin Gishu County, long regarded as the President’s political stronghold, turnout was reported to be high, with voters lining up early at designated polling centres. Party officials described the process as largely peaceful and well-organised, noting that security agencies were on standby to ensure order.

The grassroots elections come at a time when UDA is seeking to consolidate its dominance as the ruling party, amid ongoing realignments within Kenya’s political landscape. Analysts say the outcome of the polls will play a key role in shaping the party’s internal power dynamics and its preparedness for future elections.

The party has maintained that the elections are being conducted transparently and in accordance with its constitution, with mechanisms in place to address disputes arising from the process.

President Ruto’s appearance at the polling station was seen by supporters as a symbolic gesture aimed at reinforcing the party’s grassroots ethos and encouraging participation among members across the country.

