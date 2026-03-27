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NACADA Arrests Two in Kamulu Drug Bust, Seizes Bhang and Cash

The raid targeted a residential unit believed to be a hub for illicit drug distribution in the region.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 27 – In a well-coordinated intelligence-led operation early this morning, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) dealt a significant blow to narcotics distribution networks in Kamulu, Nairobi County.

The multi-agency operation, which kicked off at approximately 6:00 AM in the Vina area of Kamulu, was spearheaded by NACADA Enforcement officers in collaboration with the special police teams, the K9 Unit, and officers from Kamulu Police Station.

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The raid targeted a residential unit believed to be a hub for illicit drug distribution in the region.

A thorough search of the premises led to the arrest of two female suspects, who authorities say are notorious distributors of cannabis sativa, commonly known as bhang. The operation yielded a substantial cache of illicit substances and paraphernalia.

Recovered exhibits included 82 rolls of dry plant material suspected to be bhang, 32 sachets containing a similar greenish dry plant material, a digital weighing scale, 11 packets of Rizla rolling papers, a rolling tray (flag), and suspected proceeds of crime amounting to Ksh 33,000.

Following the operation, the two suspects were escorted to Kamulu Police Station, where they were booked pending further investigations. They are expected to be arraigned at the JKIA Law Courts once the investigations are complete.

Commenting on the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa lauded the public for their continued partnership in the fight against drug trafficking. He noted that the success of the operation was a direct result of actionable intelligence provided by vigilant members of the community.

“The public’s dedication in sharing information about drug lords and their associates with the Authority is commendable,” said Dr. Omerikwa. “We encourage them to continue being our eyes and ears on the ground. This partnership is vital in dismantling these criminal networks and making our neighborhoods safe.”

With schools across the country set to close for the holiday break, Dr. Omerikwa also issued a stern reminder to parents, caregivers, and adults to remain vigilant. He emphasized that the transition from school to home can be a vulnerable period for young people and urged families to create safe and supportive environments for children.

“I caution parents, caregivers, and adults to be vigilant now that schools are closing and to provide safe environments for the young ones,” he added. “Protecting our children from the scourge of drugs requires collective responsibility and unwavering supervision.”

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing drug traffickers and disrupting supply chains across the country, urging anyone with information on illicit drug activities to report to the nearest NACADA offices or police station.

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