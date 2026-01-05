Rodríguez praises Maduro and his wife as ‘heroes’ during swearing-in ceremony

CARACAS, Jan 5 – Velcy Rodríguez has been sworn in as interim President of Venezuela.

She was sworn in by her brother, Jorge Rodríguez, who is president of the country’s National Assembly.

During the ceremony, she said she came to take the oath of office “with pain because of the suffering that has been caused to the Venezuelan people after an illegitimate military aggression against our homeland”.

She referred to deposed President Maduro and his wife as “two heroes” and vowed to guarantee the peace of the country, “the spiritual tranquillity of our people, the economic and social tranquillity of our people”.

The 56-year-old is an ally of Maduro and served as Vice President from 2018. She has also held the job of Venezuela’s Economy and Finance Minister.