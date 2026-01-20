Connect with us

Professor Remanded for Alleged Murder in Siaya County

The trio is accused of murdering Denis Achieng on November 15, 2025 along the Orengo–Gul Min Ougo murram road in Nyaguda sub-location, South Sakwa, Bondo sub-county.

Published

SIAYA, Kenya, Jan 20 – A professor at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology along with two other suspects were on Monday arraigned at the Siaya High Court over murder charges.

During the hearing before Justice David Kemei, the accused’s plea for release on bond was denied.

The court ordered that they remain in custody until the next mention on January 22, 2026, when the pre-bond report by the probation department will be considered.

The prosecution opposed bond, citing concerns for the safety of witnesses.

Prosecution counsel revealed that 37-year-old Hezron Nyamburi, a witness, was abducted and brutally murdered on January 16, 2026, raising fears for the remaining witnesses.

An affidavit by the investigating officer stated that the accused, after previously being granted cash bail by the Bondo Magistrate’s Court, had sought information about the names and whereabouts of witnesses, which has complicated investigations.

“It has been difficult to engage other key witnesses as the accused persons have been going round tracing them with the motive not disclosed. There is need for them to be in safe custody until key witnesses testify fully,” the affidavit stated.

Authorities emphasized that granting bond now could jeopardize witness protection efforts and hinder the ongoing investigation.

