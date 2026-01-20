Political activist acquitted in President Ruto threat case

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 20 – Political activist Nuru Okanga has been acquitted of charges related to alleged threats against President William Ruto, after a Nairobi court found the prosecution’s case lacked sufficient evidence.

Okanga had been charged over a social media video that prosecutors claimed contained threats against the President.

The case was marked by repeated delays and questions surrounding the authenticity and ownership of the digital evidence presented in court.

Okanga’s defence team which included Embakasi East MP Babu Owino argued that the charges were unsupported by credible evidence and infringed on constitutional protections, including freedom of expression and the right to a fair trial.

“Today, justice spoke. After a long and exhausting year in court, Nuru Okanga walked free when the Honourable Magistrate ruled that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence. This is more than a legal victory, it is the saving of a life, one man rescued from the jaws of prison.”

“We celebrate this hard-fought triumph with deep gratitude to the dedicated counsel whose tireless defense, commitment, and belief in justice made this moment possible. Today, hope prevailed,” Owino added.