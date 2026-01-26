Oburu Says ODM Unity Intact as It Moves Closer to Ruto Government

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leadership has reaffirmed its commitment to the Broad-Based Government, even as it insists the party remains open to internal criticism.

Speaking in Kisii during the Linda Group campaign, ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga said the party’s priority is ongoing negotiations with President William Ruto, anchored on ODM’s 10-point agenda and the NADCO report, both initiated under party leader Raila Odinga.

Oburu said he is steering the party toward the vision his late brother, Raila Odinga, had envisioned.

“I am leading the party to the heights my late brother wanted it to reach,” Oburu said.

He reiterated that ODM will no longer function as an opposition party but will instead be an integral part of government.

Despite the shift, Oburu emphasized that the party remains democratic and tolerant of dissenting views from within.

“We are open to criticism. Even those who disagree with the leadership or mean us ill will not be dismissed. We will continue accommodating all views,” he said.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati disclosed that he had shelved his ambition to succeed Raila Odinga in favor of endorsing Oburu, citing respect for seniority and leadership experience.

“I had the ambition to succeed Raila, but I chose to support Oburu because of his standing as our elder and his leadership seniority,” Arati said.

Arati also warned party members against attacking Junet Mohamed over Oburu’s rise to party leadership, clarifying that Junet was not present during the meeting where the decision was made.

He further confirmed that ODM will proceed with plans to form a coalition government with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) under President Ruto — a strategy he said was laid out by Raila Odinga.

ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga said the Nyanza region would no longer remain in opposition, declaring that the community will now be part of government.

“We have been in opposition for too long. Our communities have missed development opportunities. Those days are over. We will be part of the next government formed by President Ruto,” Wanga said.

She stressed that ODM’s 10-point agenda will be central to all engagements with the government.

Meanwhile, ODM National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed said ongoing leadership disputes within the party will be resolved through a National Delegates Council (NDC) meeting to be convened soon.