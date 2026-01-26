Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Oburu Says ODM Unity Intact as It Moves Closer to Ruto Government

Oburu said he is steering the party toward the vision his late brother, Raila Odinga, had envisioned.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leadership has reaffirmed its commitment to the Broad-Based Government, even as it insists the party remains open to internal criticism.

Speaking in Kisii during the Linda Group campaign, ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga said the party’s priority is ongoing negotiations with President William Ruto, anchored on ODM’s 10-point agenda and the NADCO report, both initiated under party leader Raila Odinga.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Oburu said he is steering the party toward the vision his late brother, Raila Odinga, had envisioned.

“I am leading the party to the heights my late brother wanted it to reach,” Oburu said.

He reiterated that ODM will no longer function as an opposition party but will instead be an integral part of government.

Despite the shift, Oburu emphasized that the party remains democratic and tolerant of dissenting views from within.

“We are open to criticism. Even those who disagree with the leadership or mean us ill will not be dismissed. We will continue accommodating all views,” he said.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati disclosed that he had shelved his ambition to succeed Raila Odinga in favor of endorsing Oburu, citing respect for seniority and leadership experience.

“I had the ambition to succeed Raila, but I chose to support Oburu because of his standing as our elder and his leadership seniority,” Arati said.

Arati also warned party members against attacking Junet Mohamed over Oburu’s rise to party leadership, clarifying that Junet was not present during the meeting where the decision was made.

He further confirmed that ODM will proceed with plans to form a coalition government with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) under President Ruto — a strategy he said was laid out by Raila Odinga.

ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga said the Nyanza region would no longer remain in opposition, declaring that the community will now be part of government.

“We have been in opposition for too long. Our communities have missed development opportunities. Those days are over. We will be part of the next government formed by President Ruto,” Wanga said.

She stressed that ODM’s 10-point agenda will be central to all engagements with the government.

Meanwhile, ODM National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed said ongoing leadership disputes within the party will be resolved through a National Delegates Council (NDC) meeting to be convened soon.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto pledges budgetary autonomy for County Assemblies from July 1

President William Ruto signs legislation granting county assemblies budget autonomy starting July 1, with plans for contributory pensions for governors, MCAs, and speakers, emphasizing...

12 minutes ago

Africa

AUC Chair Welcomes Kenya’s new Permanent Representative, Galma Boru

Kenya’s new Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ambassador Galma Boru, presents credentials to AUC Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, reaffirming support for AU reforms...

45 minutes ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Matiangi discloses opposition agenda ahead of meeting with IEBC

"This practice of hiring thugs and goons, beating politicians, and disrupting the meetings of opposition politicians—how can we proceed to an election in such...

1 hour ago

County News

Over 900 stolen phones recovered in Nairobi as DCI cracks mobile theft ring

DCI arrests two suspects in Nairobi, recovers 900+ stolen mobile phones linked to cross-border theft syndicate, reinforcing intelligence-led crackdowns.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘A government of criminals’: Maraga blasts Ruto after Othaya church chaos

Maraga demanded that President Ruto publicly apologise and ensure accountability for the officers involved.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki raises suspicion over Othaya chaos as Gachagua claims assassination plot

Kindiki said violence, regardless of its source or motive, has no place in Kenya’s politics.

8 hours ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Murkomen says probe into Othaya church violence underway as Gachagua alleges assassination plot

"I have noted with great concern the incident at Witima ACK Church in Othaya, Nyeri County. Violence anywhere, and least of all in a...

21 hours ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Kalonzo condemns Othaya Church Security Operation as Gachagua Claims Assassination attempt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has condemned a security operation at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya as a “grave...

22 hours ago