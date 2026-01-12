Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

NGAAF CEO Telewa Appears Before EACC Over Sh1bn Unexplained Wealth Claims

The appearance follows a search operation conducted by EACC officers at Telewa’s residence and office last week on Thursday as part of ongoing investigations into alleged corruption, procurement irregularities, and accumulation of unexplained assets.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) Chief Executive Officer Roy Sasaka Telewa has appeared before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to record a statement over allegations of possession of unexplained wealth valued at approximately Sh1 billion.

The appearance follows a search operation conducted by EACC officers at Telewa’s residence and office last week on Thursday as part of ongoing investigations into alleged corruption, procurement irregularities, and accumulation of unexplained assets.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the commission, the investigations focus on wealth allegedly amassed between January 1, 2021, and January 8, 2026. EACC is also probing procurement-related irregularities linked to Telewa’s previous tenure at the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC).

Telewa has held several senior public service positions, including Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Council, Head of Procurement at KDIC, and Deputy Head of Procurement at the Competition Authority of Kenya.

EACC stated that upon completion of the investigations, the findings will inform the next course of action, which could include arrest and prosecution, forfeiture of unexplained assets, and confiscation of proceeds linked to corruption, should the allegations be substantiated.

The case adds to a growing list of high-profile corruption investigations involving senior public officials as the commission intensifies efforts to curb graft and recover public funds.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Over 20 Congolese Doctors Move to Court Over Renewal of Practising Licences in Kenya

They say the decision, which halted the issuance of letters of no objection required for foreign doctors, effectively bars them from practising medicine in...

6 seconds ago

Kenya

IShowSpeed Stuns Fans After Backflipping in Front of Lions During Kenya Safari

The dramatic incident occurred during a live-streamed safari experience at the Maasai Mara National Reserve, where the popular streamer—whose real name is Darren Jason...

35 minutes ago

Kenya

Six Iranias Plead Guilty in Sh8.2bn Methamphetamine Trafficking Case

The six are accused of trafficking 1,036.044 kilograms of methamphetamine seized in October 2025 during a coordinated multi-agency operation in the Indian Ocean.

53 minutes ago

Headlines

MPs to hold hearings on proposed sale 15pc of Safaricom stake to Vodacom

The Sessional Paper notes that Safaricom’s volume-weighted average share price in the six months to December 2, 2025, was about Sh27.50, giving the company...

4 hours ago

World

Engineering students raise alarm after fatal Karen building collapse

According to AECAS, initial observations point to buckling and shear failure in isolated columns measuring approximately nine metres in height.

6 hours ago

Kenya

NACADA Busts Major Counterfeit Alcohol Den in Kenol Residence, Seizes Poison-Brewing Kit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12– The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has smashed a sophisticated and deadly counterfeiting hub...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Owalo Resigns as President Ruto’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Citing 2027 Presidential Bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11 – Eliud Owalo has resigned from his position as President William Ruto’s Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Delivery...

17 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya Breaks iShowSpeed’s Africa Tour Record as Livestream Sparks Subscriber Surge

Within just two hours, the stream pulled over 180,000 concurrent viewers, pushing his channel from 47.72 million to 47.91 million subscribers—a gain of nearly...

18 hours ago