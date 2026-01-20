Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro/FILE

business

Nyoro: Safaricom stake sale could cost Kenya Sh150bn

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has warned that the planned sale of a Safaricom stake to Vodafone could cost taxpayers up to Sh150 billion, urging Treasury to open the deal to competitive bidding.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 — Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has sharply opposed the Treasury’s plan to divest a 15 per cent stake in Safaricom PLC to Vodafone Kenya, warning that the restricted sale structure could cost taxpayers an estimated Ksh 150 billion.

In a submission to the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning on Tuesday, Nyoro argued that limiting the transaction to a single strategic partner grossly undervalues the asset and denies the state the benefits of competitive price discovery.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said subjecting the deal to international competitive bidding would reveal the true market price and maximise returns to the Consolidated Fund.

“Why can’t we be patient for two months and get a higher price?” Nyoro asked the committee. “If Kenya gets an additional Sh150 billion, everyone benefits.”

Nyoro also attacked the fiscal logic underpinning the transaction, describing it as a “securitisation of dividends” that violates the Public Finance Management Act.

He explained that dividends from the state’s 35 per cent shareholding already finance the current budget under the Appropriations Act and form the Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS) projections.

“We have securitised dividends for the next many years, yet in our long-term and medium-term planning as a country, they [are] already accounted for as revenue to the Consolidated Fund,” Nyoro said.

Future income streams

He warned that selling the asset while anticipating its future income streams would create a dangerous revenue mismatch and weaken fiscal planning.

Nyoro dismissed the Treasury’s urgency, arguing that an open tender process would better serve the country’s infrastructure needs without deepening the budget deficit.

His objections align with a petition filed by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (COFEK), which also appeared before the committee to challenge the sale on constitutional grounds.

While COFEK focused on the lack of public participation and the exclusion of local investors, Nyoro provided the fiscal arithmetic to question the deal’s financial prudence.

The Treasury, through Sessional Paper No. 3 of 2025, maintains that the sale of 6.01 billion shares to Vodafone Kenya at Ksh 34 per share is necessary to capitalise the Sovereign Wealth Fund and finance infrastructure projects.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa has defended the transaction as a “shareholder realignment” that preserves the company’s governance and regulatory structure.

However, Nyoro’s testimony suggests significant resistance within government ranks over the trade-off between short-term liquidity and long-term national value.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

business

COFEK moves to stop Safaricom stake sale, warns of foreign control

COFEK has asked Parliament to block the planned sale of a 15 per cent Safaricom stake to Vodacom, warning the deal threatens Kenya’s economic...

36 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kericho OCS taken for medical check after tree-hugging incident at station

The OCS at Sossiot Police Station in Kericho has been referred for medical attention after he was found hugging a tree while on duty,...

1 hour ago

Africa

Museveni’s son threatens to kill opposition leader in escalating post-election rhetoric

Uganda army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba has threatened to kill opposition leader Bobi Wine after Museveni’s disputed election victory amid a crackdown on opposition supporters.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA suspends 4 bus firms over deadly December crashes, spares Guardian

NTSA has suspended four PSV operators over fatal December crashes and ordered Guardian Coach and Nanyuki Express to comply with strict safety measures.

1 day ago

Africa

AUC Chair Ali Youssouf backs Uganda vote as opposition cries foul

The African Union has commended Uganda’s election and congratulated President Yoweri Museveni on his re-election, even as the opposition rejects the results.

2 days ago

County News

3 arrested for siphoning fuel from train at Sultan Hamud

Three suspects, including a locomotive driver, have been arrested after being caught siphoning fuel from a train at Sultan Hamud Railway Station, the DCI...

2 days ago

County News

Man arrested while washing teen nephew’s bloodied clothes after murder

Detectives in Samburu have arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of killing his 16-year-old nephew in Tuum after a domestic dispute, the DCI says.

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

‘Black Saturday’: Avalanches kill 8 in Austria’s Alps

At least eight people have died in avalanches in Austria’s Salzburg and Styria regions, with rescuers racing against time amid high avalanche danger.

2 days ago