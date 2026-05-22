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Kenya

Mudavadi Warns Kenyans to Prepare for Tougher Times Ahead

Mudavadi said leaders have a responsibility to prepare citizens psychologically for the hardships facing the country and the wider global environment.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 22 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi Musalia has urged Kenyans to brace themselves for tougher economic and social challenges in the coming days, saying it is important for the government to communicate openly with the public.

Mudavadi said leaders have a responsibility to prepare citizens psychologically for the hardships facing the country and the wider global environment.

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“I speak because it is important to communicate this to the people and start preparing ourselves psychologically for more difficult times ahead,” he said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary’s remarks come amid growing concerns over the rising cost of living, global economic uncertainty, and the impact of international conflicts on fuel prices and commodity supply chains.

Mudavadi emphasized the need for national resilience and unity as the government works to manage emerging economic pressures affecting households and businesses.

His statement also follows recent warnings from government officials over the potential economic effects of global instability, including disruptions in energy markets and trade.

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