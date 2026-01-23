Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Nairobi City Government to Install Smart Street Lights in Partnership with National Government

The county aims to bridge this gap through the installation of additional smart street lights to ensure all areas are adequately lit.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23 – Nairobi City County has announced plans to roll out smart street lighting in partnership with the National Government as part of efforts to fully illuminate the city and enhance safety and service delivery.

With the city currently operating about 70,000 street lights against a demand of 110,000, a deficit of 40,000 lights has been identified.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The county aims to bridge this gap through the installation of additional smart street lights to ensure all areas are adequately lit.

In addition, the existing street lights will be recalibrated and integrated into the new smart system to enable real-time monitoring, quick fault detection, and timely repairs whenever lights are not functioning.

Speaking during the Mobility and Works Sector Annual Meeting, the County Executive Committee Member for Mobility and Works, Ibrahim Auma Nyangoya, highlighted the positive impact of street lighting on the city.

“Proper street lighting plays a critical role in enhancing public safety, supporting night-time economic activities, improving mobility, and deterring crime. Through this partnership with the National Government and the adoption of smart technology, we are ensuring efficiency, accountability, and a safer, more vibrant Nairobi for all,” he said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

UDA attracts ex-police service commission boss ahead aspirants forum

UDA Executive Director Nicodemus Bore said the discussions focused on continuous membership registration aimed at growing UDA’s numbers nationwide, as well as measures to...

1 hour ago

Africa

Nairobi to Host African Agricultural Economics Conference in September

According to the event brochure, “Smart agriculture, powered by new farming technologies, IoT sensors, satellite monitoring, and data analytics, provides African farmers with tools...

2 hours ago

Kenya

ODM Unity Talks Continue as Oburu convenes senior leaders meeting in Kisumu

"The two leaders discussed a number of issues touching on the party and its growth and also used the occasion to talk about the...

3 hours ago

EDUCATION

State launches Sh20bn, 3-year scholarships for over 12,000 Grade 10 students

The three-year scholarships, worth Sh20 billion, will support 10,000 students under the World Bank-funded Elimu programme and 2,337 girls in Kajiado County through CAMFED.

3 hours ago

Headlines

Waiguru says Mt Kenya Must Be Strategic Amid Political Realignments

The governor questioned the viability of emerging political movements linked to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, arguing that such formations lack both a clear...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Oburu Convenes Odinga Family Meeting Amid ODM Power Struggle

“I’m not a politician. I love everyone and respect everyone. My uncle has agreed to a family meeting on the 1st. I would like...

5 hours ago

Headlines

Apex Court Allows Case Challenging Appointment of 51 Principal Secretaries to Proceed

The petition questions whether the appointment of the Principal Secretaries complied with constitutional requirements, including public participation, merit-based selection, and adherence to the principles...

6 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC clears UDA Candidates for Feb 26 mini-polls

The Muminji and Evurore Ward seats in Embu County fell vacant after Newton Kariuki (Muminji) and Duncan Mbui (Evurore) resigned to contest the Mbeere...

7 hours ago