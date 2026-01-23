Nairobi City Government to Install Smart Street Lights in Partnership with National Government

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23 – Nairobi City County has announced plans to roll out smart street lighting in partnership with the National Government as part of efforts to fully illuminate the city and enhance safety and service delivery.

With the city currently operating about 70,000 street lights against a demand of 110,000, a deficit of 40,000 lights has been identified.

The county aims to bridge this gap through the installation of additional smart street lights to ensure all areas are adequately lit.

In addition, the existing street lights will be recalibrated and integrated into the new smart system to enable real-time monitoring, quick fault detection, and timely repairs whenever lights are not functioning.

Speaking during the Mobility and Works Sector Annual Meeting, the County Executive Committee Member for Mobility and Works, Ibrahim Auma Nyangoya, highlighted the positive impact of street lighting on the city.

“Proper street lighting plays a critical role in enhancing public safety, supporting night-time economic activities, improving mobility, and deterring crime. Through this partnership with the National Government and the adoption of smart technology, we are ensuring efficiency, accountability, and a safer, more vibrant Nairobi for all,” he said.