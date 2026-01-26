Multi-Agency Security Team Deployed After Deadly Hulugho Attack

GARISSA, Kenya, Jan 26 – A multi-agency security team has been deployed in Hulugho, Garissa County to pursue suspects behind a deadly attack in which a local chief and a teacher were killed.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the area has since been secured, with ongoing operations aimed at apprehending those responsible for the incident.

Police spokesman Muchiri Nyaga said security agencies are working jointly to track down the attackers and ensure they are brought to justice.

“A multi-agency security team is actively pursuing the perpetrators of this cowardly act. The area has been secured, and an operation is ongoing to apprehend those responsible,” he stated.

He acknowledged the fear and concern caused by the attack and reassured residents of Hulugho and the wider Garissa County that their safety remains a priority.

“Security patrols and operations have been heightened across the region and its environs,” he stated.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and vigilant, and to cooperate with security agencies as investigations continue.

“Anyone with information that may assist the investigation has been encouraged to report to the nearest police station or use the toll-free emergency numbers 999, 911, or 112. Information can also be shared anonymously through #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203 or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000, with authorities assuring confidentiality.”

Security officials said the attack took place at dawn, when heavily armed militants struck multiple targets in the area.

According to police reports, the assailants first invaded the chief’s residence, shooting him at close range. The attackers then detonated an explosive device on his vehicle parked outside the home. Family members inside the house were unharmed after taking cover.



The militants subsequently targeted the teacher’s home, forcing him outside before killing him a short distance away. The attackers immediately fled the scene.



Authorities also reported that the group opened fire on Hulugho Police Station in a probing attack, using AK-47 rifles and a rocket-propelled grenade. No injuries were reported at the station.



Security officers later confirmed that both the chief and the teacher had died from gunshot wounds. Their bodies were transferred to a local mortuary as investigations commenced.





Hulugho, located near the Kenya–Somalia border, is a region frequently targeted by al-Shabaab militants who exploit porous border crossings to carry out attacks.

Local leaders, including Edo Udgoon Siyad, Garissa Woman Representative, and Abdi Ali Abdi, MP for Ijara, condemned the attack and called for enhanced security operations in the region to protect residents and public servants.