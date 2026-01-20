Mudavadi affirms Kenya’s readiness to host Africa-France Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 20 – NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 20 – Kenya is set to host the Africa – France Summit from May 11th to 12th next year, marking the first time a non-Francophone African nation will host the high-level gathering.

Speaking after bilateral talks with his counterpart from France, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, said the summit will position Kenya at the centre of Africa-Europe strategic engagement.

“As the first non-Francophone African nation to host the Summit, Kenya is stepping forward to help shape a results-driven agenda that reflects Africa’s ambitions and positions partnership as a catalyst for growth and opportunity,” Mudavadi said.

He added that the summit will prioritise actionable outcomes in areas including financial reforms, green industrialisation, energy transition, digital innovation, sustainable agriculture, and resilient healthcare systems.

Mudavadi, who also holds the Prime Cabinet Secretary portfolio reaffirmed Kenya’s readiness to host the milestone event and said it signals growing political momentum for an inclusive, forward-looking Africa–France relationship

This summit will focus on solutions to challenges related to climate, environment and the reform of the international financial architecture, in favour of which the two heads of state are strongly mobilized.

It will seek to foster a constructive form of multilateralism, in line with the Paris Pact for People and the Planet and the Nairobi Declaration which resulted from the Africa Climate Summit.

This summit will bring together both political authorities from the African continent and representatives from civil society and the private sector.