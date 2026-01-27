Connect with us

Meet Rukiya Mohamed: The Only Female Snake Handler in Kenya’s Coast Conservation Area

Rukiya has safely rescued and relocated countless snakes, protecting both human communities and wildlife.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – From the quiet shores of Kiwayuu in Lamu County to the global conservation stage, Rukiya Mohamed’s journey is a story of courage, discipline, and unwavering purpose.

In a field where fear often dictates action, Rukiya chose knowledge. Through an intensive Kenya Wildlife Service paramilitary training program, she shattered long-standing barriers to become the only female snake handler in Kenya’s Coast Conservation Area—a role few dare to take on, and even fewer master.

Beyond emergency response, she plays a vital role in educating communities, promoting coexistence over destruction, and transforming panic into understanding and respect for nature.

Her impact has earned national and international recognition. She has been featured on Citizen TV’s Mwanamke Bomba and named among the Top 20 Most Impactful Women in Kenya (2026).

Today, she mentors other women, encouraging them to step boldly into conservation and leadership.

