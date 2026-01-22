KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 22 – United Green Movement Party leader David Maraga has said the party may consider entering into a coalition with like-minded political groups ahead of the 2027 General Election, citing shared values on governance, accountability and anti-corruption.

Maraga was speaking on Thursday in Kisumu during a training forum for young political aspirants organized by the party, where he ruled out transactional politics but said cooperation with parties that uphold similar principles remains an option as the election approaches.

“We are going to work with other like-minded people in due time,” Maraga said.

“Anyone who believes in zero tolerance to corruption and looting of public resources, we are ready to work with them.”

The remarks come as political parties begin early positioning for the 2027 polls, amid growing public debate over economic hardship, inequality and rising public debt.

Maraga said any future political cooperation would be based on values rather than convenience or power-sharing arrangements.

Addressing journalists, he argued that Kenya’s challenges stem not from lack of resources but from a governance system that fails to serve the majority of citizens.

He said economic indicators often cited by government officials do not reflect the reality facing ordinary Kenyans.

“Kenya is a very rich country, but the way our resources have been managed has left most people struggling,” Maraga said.

“A few individuals benefit, while the rest of the country remains in agony.”

Maraga pointed to inequality statistics and disruptions in key sectors such as health and education as evidence of deeper structural problems.

He questioned claims that the economy is performing well, noting that public services continue to deteriorate.

“You are told inflation is down and the economy is doing well, yet children are not going to school and doctors are on strike,” he said.

The party leader criticized what he described as unsustainable government empowerment programmes, particularly those involving direct cash disbursements to young people.

He warned that such initiatives are often used to gain political support without addressing long-term development needs.

“Giving someone Sh50,000 may look good in the short term, but it is not sustainable,” Maraga said.

“Not every young person will benefit, and that kind of system cannot build a strong economy.”

The forum brought together about 50 young aspirants seeking various elective positions in the next election.

As part of the event, the party issued a nomination certificate to one of its aspirants, signaling its intention to back young candidates in local and national races.

Maraga said supporting youth leadership is central to the party’s political strategy.

He urged them not only to vie for leadership positions but also to register as voters ahead of the next election.

The party announced plans to participate in a nationwide voter registration mobilization beginning in February, targeting young people and others who are not registered or who need replacement voting cards.

“The only way to change the governance system in this country is through the vote,” Maraga said. “Your vote is your weapon, and you must use it in 2027.”

He warned that rising public debt and continued borrowing threaten the country’s economic stability if governance reforms are not undertaken.

“If we direct our resources to where they are supposed to go, we do not need to keep borrowing,” he said.