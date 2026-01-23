Mandera Governor denies Gachagua’s land grabbing claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23 – Mandera Governor Adan Khalif has dismissed allegations made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over the ownership of a disputed parcel of land, describing his remarks as misleading and ill-informed.

In a statement on his social media account, the governor said the land matter referenced by Gachagua is currently before court.

He maintained that he legally purchased the property in 2020, before assuming office as Mandera Governor.

According to the governor, the land was acquired from a senior leader from the Mt Kenya region, whom he described as a long-standing private owner who had occupied the property for more than four decades.

He challenged Gachagua to formally present any evidence he may have in court rather than making public statements, adding that he has instructed his lawyers to initiate legal action against the former Deputy President over the remarks.

Speaking during a round-table with journalists from the Northern Kenya region, Gachagua had alleged that Mandera Governor had grabbed land in Nairobi’s Parkland area where he is constructing a 2.4B Mall with funds siphoned from the county coffers.

The Environment and Land Court declined to stop construction of a high rise apartment projected linked to governor.

The court refused to grant North Highridge Primary School a temporary injunction to halt the building, asserting that the Board of Management had not place sufficient documentary evidence before the court to prove ownership of the specific parcel under despite.