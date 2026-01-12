Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

LSK President Faith Odhiambo/FILE

Top stories

LSK to challenge Nakuru High Court order barring public entities from hiring private lawyers

The orders arose from a petition filed under a certificate of urgency by activist Okiya Omtatah Okoiti, Dr Magare Gikenyi J. Benjamin and others against the Council of Governors, the Attorney General and more than 70 public entities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has vowed to challenge a far-reaching High Court order issued in Nakuru suspending the engagement of private legal practitioners by public entities, warning that the decision threatens advocates’ livelihoods and risks crippling a crucial sector of Kenya’s economy.

In a statement on Monday, the society’s President Faith Odhiambo said it was shocked by conservatory orders issued on January 12, 2026, by the High Court of Kenya sitting in Nakuru, which temporarily bar all public entities from procuring or continuing to engage private advocates and law firms where in-house government lawyers already exist.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The orders arose from a petition filed under a certificate of urgency by activist Okiya Omtatah Okoiti, Dr Magare Gikenyi J. Benjamin and others against the Council of Governors, the Attorney General and more than 70 public entities.

Under the ruling, public institutions are prohibited from engaging, procuring, continuing to procure or making pending payments to private advocates and law firms. The court further directed the Controller of Budget and all public servants not to approve any funds for external legal services pending the hearing and determination of the petition.

LSK said the decision amounts to an unjustified onslaught on the legal profession and undermines the economic rights of advocates across the country.

“We are shocked by the order of the High Court at Nakuru, which ostensibly deprives advocates nationwide of the opportunity to serve the public,” Faith said, adding that the ruling threatens to destabilise the broader economic ecosystem that depends on professional services.

The lawyers’ body argued that the retention of private practitioners by public entities is lawful, established and expressly provided for under existing legislation, including Section 17 of the Office of the Attorney General Act and Section 16 of the Office of the County Attorney Act.

It further noted that procurement of legal services by public bodies is conducted in strict compliance with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, while fees payable to advocates are governed by the Advocates Remuneration Order and subject to lawful negotiations and assessment.

According to LSK, the court order has nationwide implications, affecting both national and county governments, state corporations and public agencies, and could disrupt ongoing litigation involving public entities.

“This action threatens to unsettle the entire economic ecosystem anchored on the reliance on competent professionals to support public service,” the society warned, adding that if allowed to stand, it could render public procurement of professional services ineffective.

The petition was heard ex parte in the first instance, with the court directing that all respondents be served within three days and file their responses within seven days. An inter partes hearing has been scheduled for January 30, 2026.

LSK said it would take immediate legal steps to overturn what it termed an “iniquitous decision”, vowing to oppose and defeat the petition and safeguard the independence, dignity and sustainability of the legal profession.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawyer Wanyama seeks probe into LSK ERP tender over conflict-of-interest claims, irregular procurement

According to Wanyama, a member of the LSK Council has alleged that ABNO Softwares International was initially awarded the contract at Sh 4 million...

December 18, 2025

JUDICIARY

Wetangula, Maraga, LSK mourn Apex judge Mohamed Ibrahim

The eminent legal practitioners noted that the Late Ibrahim devoted his career to human rights advocacy and the promotion of equality and fairness.

December 17, 2025

EAC

Unresolved human rights abuses risking regional stability, LSK warns

The Law Society of Kenya calls on East African Community states to strengthen human rights protections. KNCHR reports rising socioeconomic rights violations, delayed treaty...

December 12, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

High-stakes 2026 LSK presidential vote shapes up with Kanjama, Wanyama confirming bids

Former LSK President Nelson Havi — a dominant figure in bar politics — added momentum to the unfolding race by endorsing both candidates while...

November 15, 2025

Headlines

LSK Chair Calls for Urgent Reforms to Curb Corruption in Real Estate Sector

Speaking during the Association of Real Estate Stakeholders (RESA) Annual Dinner in Nairobi, Odhiambo said the industry is riddled with complaints about irregular approvals,...

October 11, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK President Faith Odhiambo resigns from govt protest victims panel

LSK President Faith Odhiambo has quit the govt panel on protest victim compensation, citing stalled progress and pledging to pursue justice for victims through...

October 6, 2025

ENFORCED DISAPPEARANCE

LSK, KNCHR launch probe on Simon Warui’s death while in police custody

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 22 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has announced it is working with the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights...

September 22, 2025

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

IEBC, EACC sued over failure to enforce Parliamentary Ethics Code

The accountability and integrity requirements under our Constitution are key to the standard of governance contemplated by the people of Kenya. Our institutions must...

September 11, 2025