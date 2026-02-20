Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Charles Kanjama (centre), flanked by Peter Wanyama (right) and Mwaura Kabata (left), during the Law Society of Kenya presidential debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Nairobi ahead of the 2026 LSK elections/FILE

Top stories

‘Serve with Distinction’: Odhiambo Urges Kanjama as He Assumes LSK Presidency

Odhiambo congratulated Kanjama on what she described as a resounding victory and expressed confidence in his ability to steer the lawyers’ body through a critical period for the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20 – Outgoing Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo has urged Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama to serve with distinction as he assumes office as the 52nd President of the Society.

In a message following his election, Odhiambo congratulated Kanjama on what she described as a resounding victory and expressed confidence in his ability to steer the lawyers’ body through a critical period for the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“You inherit the leadership of a united, stable and forward-looking society which can achieve great success if steered diligently and tactfully,” she said.

Odhiambo noted that Kenyans would be looking up to the LSK for principled leadership as the country heads into a high-stakes electioneering season, emphasizing the Society’s central role in safeguarding constitutionalism and the rule of law.

“The people of Kenya will look up to your leadership as we get into a high-stakes electioneering period, and I am hopeful that you will offer the required leadership and remain committed to the rule of law and constitution,” she added.

She described Kanjama’s election as well earned, citing his record of dutiful service to the Society and his contribution to the development of governance in Kenya.

“His record of dutiful service to the Society and contributions to development of governance in Kenya make him a worthy torchbearer of the LSK’s vision and mandate,” Odhiambo said.

Kanjama  was elected the 52nd President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) after securing 3,728 votes in an election held on Thursday.

Kanjama defeated Peter Wanyama, who garnered 2,616 votes, and oungoing Vice President Mwaura Kabata, who finished third with 2,086 votes.

He succeeds Odhiambo and takes the helm of the influential legal body at a time when it remains deeply engaged in constitutional, governance and rule-of-law debates.

The election attracted strong interest within the legal fraternity, reflecting the society’s growing prominence in shaping national legal and governance discourse, particularly as the country moves closer to the next General Election.

In his concession message, Kabata congratulated Kanjama on his victory and pledged his support for the incoming leadership.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Charles Kanjama, who has been entrusted by advocates to serve as their 52nd President of the Law Society,” Kabata said.

He thanked his campaign team and supporters, noting that more than 2,000 colleagues had backed his manifesto.

“We put our best foot forward, ran a great campaign and formed lasting friendships and partnerships while at it. I truly enjoyed being on the campaign trail because of you. LSK has won — the only thing I have lost is weight,” he added.

Critical moment

Kabata also wished Kanjama success as he assumes office during what he described as a critical political period.

“We will support the new council as they undertake their mandate. God bless the Law Society and God bless Kenya,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna described the contest as pivotal to the country’s broader struggle for accountability and constitutional governance.

“Elections matter. The LSK has been one of the most consequential organizations in the fight against impunity and abuse of power in the last two years. I have voted for a new team this morning hoping and praying that they will continue the good work Faith Odhiambo and Co have been doing,” Sifuna said.

Under Odhiambo’s leadership, the society took firm positions on governance, human rights and constitutional compliance, at times clashing with State agencies while defending civil liberties through litigation and public advocacy.

Odhiambo was elected LSK President in 2024 after securing 3,113 votes, defeating Peter Wanyama, who garnered 2,165 votes.

She had succeeded Eric Theuri, who served a two-year term beginning in March 2022.

Kanjama now assumes leadership of the LSK at a politically significant moment, with the society expected to continue playing a central watchdog role over executive power, constitutionalism and the protection of civil liberties in the lead-up to the next General Election.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya Railways Begins Preparations for Naivasha–Kisumu–Malaba SGR Phases 2B and 2C

Kenya Railways said the exercise involves identifying project boundaries, confirming affected land parcels, and measuring land sizes to facilitate the gazettement process.

11 minutes ago

Kenya

TSC Seeks Extra Sh10bn for Teachers’ Medical Cover, Plans 16,000 New Hires

The shortfall, she said, threatens access to quality healthcare for more than 400,000 teachers and over one million dependants already onboarded to the new...

38 minutes ago

Top stories

Govt Introduces Free Long-Acting Injectable HIV Prevention Drug in Priority Counties

The Ministry said Lenacapavir will be offered at no cost in designated public health facilities for prevention purposes.

50 minutes ago

Kenya

Secondary School Deputy Headteacher Murdered, Motorcycle Stolen in Isiolo Town

Police confirmed that the body bore stab wounds to the chest and ribs

1 hour ago

Kenya

Nyeri double murder suspect detained for 30 days as probe deepens

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20 – A Nyeri court has granted detectives 30 days to detain a 23-year-old man accused of orchestrating two chilling murders...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Gulf Energy Secures US$15mn Onshore Oil Rig in Abu Dhabi Ahead of South Lokichar Project

The GW70 rig, leased long-term from Great Wall Drilling Company (GWDC), will be shipped from Abu Dhabi to Mombasa by the end of next...

2 hours ago

Kenya

State Reaches Plea Deal with Shakahola Suspect Enos Amanya

This follows his earlier admission to 191 counts of murder before the High Court in Mombasa last month.

2 hours ago

Kenya

World’s Largest Floating University Docks in Mombasa with 609 Students

MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 20 – The Port of Mombasa on Wednesday received a fifth cruise vessel since the beginning of the year. World Odyssey,...

2 hours ago