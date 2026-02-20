‘Serve with Distinction’: Odhiambo Urges Kanjama as He Assumes LSK Presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20 – Outgoing Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo has urged Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama to serve with distinction as he assumes office as the 52nd President of the Society.

In a message following his election, Odhiambo congratulated Kanjama on what she described as a resounding victory and expressed confidence in his ability to steer the lawyers’ body through a critical period for the country.

“You inherit the leadership of a united, stable and forward-looking society which can achieve great success if steered diligently and tactfully,” she said.

Odhiambo noted that Kenyans would be looking up to the LSK for principled leadership as the country heads into a high-stakes electioneering season, emphasizing the Society’s central role in safeguarding constitutionalism and the rule of law.

“The people of Kenya will look up to your leadership as we get into a high-stakes electioneering period, and I am hopeful that you will offer the required leadership and remain committed to the rule of law and constitution,” she added.

She described Kanjama’s election as well earned, citing his record of dutiful service to the Society and his contribution to the development of governance in Kenya.

“His record of dutiful service to the Society and contributions to development of governance in Kenya make him a worthy torchbearer of the LSK’s vision and mandate,” Odhiambo said.

Kanjama was elected the 52nd President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) after securing 3,728 votes in an election held on Thursday.

Kanjama defeated Peter Wanyama, who garnered 2,616 votes, and oungoing Vice President Mwaura Kabata, who finished third with 2,086 votes.

He succeeds Odhiambo and takes the helm of the influential legal body at a time when it remains deeply engaged in constitutional, governance and rule-of-law debates.

The election attracted strong interest within the legal fraternity, reflecting the society’s growing prominence in shaping national legal and governance discourse, particularly as the country moves closer to the next General Election.

In his concession message, Kabata congratulated Kanjama on his victory and pledged his support for the incoming leadership.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Charles Kanjama, who has been entrusted by advocates to serve as their 52nd President of the Law Society,” Kabata said.

He thanked his campaign team and supporters, noting that more than 2,000 colleagues had backed his manifesto.

“We put our best foot forward, ran a great campaign and formed lasting friendships and partnerships while at it. I truly enjoyed being on the campaign trail because of you. LSK has won — the only thing I have lost is weight,” he added.

Critical moment

Kabata also wished Kanjama success as he assumes office during what he described as a critical political period.

“We will support the new council as they undertake their mandate. God bless the Law Society and God bless Kenya,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna described the contest as pivotal to the country’s broader struggle for accountability and constitutional governance.

“Elections matter. The LSK has been one of the most consequential organizations in the fight against impunity and abuse of power in the last two years. I have voted for a new team this morning hoping and praying that they will continue the good work Faith Odhiambo and Co have been doing,” Sifuna said.

Under Odhiambo’s leadership, the society took firm positions on governance, human rights and constitutional compliance, at times clashing with State agencies while defending civil liberties through litigation and public advocacy.

Odhiambo was elected LSK President in 2024 after securing 3,113 votes, defeating Peter Wanyama, who garnered 2,165 votes.

She had succeeded Eric Theuri, who served a two-year term beginning in March 2022.

Kanjama now assumes leadership of the LSK at a politically significant moment, with the society expected to continue playing a central watchdog role over executive power, constitutionalism and the protection of civil liberties in the lead-up to the next General Election.