Charles Kanjama (centre), flanked by Peter Wanyama (right) and Mwaura Kabata (left), during the Law Society of Kenya presidential debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Nairobi ahead of the 2026 LSK elections/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Charles Kanjama elected LSK President with 3,728 votes as Peter Wanyama suffers defeat again

Charles Kanjama has been elected the 52nd Law Society of Kenya President after securing 3,728 votes, defeating Peter Wanyama and Mwaura Kabata in a closely watched race.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama has been elected the 52nd President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) after securing 3,728 votes in an election held on Thursday.

Kanjama defeated Peter Wanyama, who garnered 2,616 votes, and oungoing Vice President Mwaura Kabata, who finished third with 2,086 votes.

He succeeds outgoing president Faith Odhiambo and takes the helm of the influential legal body at a time when it remains deeply engaged in constitutional, governance and rule-of-law debates.

The election attracted strong interest within the legal fraternity, reflecting the society’s growing prominence in shaping national legal and governance discourse, particularly as the country moves closer to the next General Election.

In his concession message, Kabata congratulated Kanjama on his victory and pledged his support for the incoming leadership.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Charles Kanjama, who has been entrusted by advocates to serve as their 52nd President of the Law Society,” Kabata said.

He thanked his campaign team and supporters, noting that more than 2,000 colleagues had backed his manifesto.

“We put our best foot forward, ran a great campaign and formed lasting friendships and partnerships while at it. I truly enjoyed being on the campaign trail because of you. LSK has won — the only thing I have lost is weight,” he added.

Critical moment

Kabata also wished Kanjama success as he assumes office during what he described as a critical political period.

“We will support the new council as they undertake their mandate. God bless the Law Society and God bless Kenya,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna described the contest as pivotal to the country’s broader struggle for accountability and constitutional governance.

“Elections matter. The LSK has been one of the most consequential organizations in the fight against impunity and abuse of power in the last two years. I have voted for a new team this morning hoping and praying that they will continue the good work Faith Odhiambo and Co have been doing,” Sifuna said.

Under Odhiambo’s leadership, the society took firm positions on governance, human rights and constitutional compliance, at times clashing with State agencies while defending civil liberties through litigation and public advocacy.

Odhiambo was elected LSK President in 2024 after securing 3,113 votes, defeating Peter Wanyama, who garnered 2,165 votes.

She had succeeded Eric Theuri, who served a two-year term beginning in March 2022.

Kanjama now assumes leadership of the LSK at a politically significant moment, with the society expected to continue playing a central watchdog role over executive power, constitutionalism and the protection of civil liberties in the lead-up to the next General Election.

