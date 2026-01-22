Lawyer Dann Mwangi appointed Jubilee Party’s Executive Director

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – Jubilee Party has appointed lawyer and public policy expert Dann Mwangi as its new Executive Director, as part of a wider reorganisation of the party’s leadership ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

Mwangi, who has expressed interest in the Molo parliamentary seat, will head the party’s National Secretariat, overseeing administrative operations and institutional coordination as Jubilee undertakes what it describes as “a comprehensive revitalization of its structures at both the national and grassroots levels” in preparation for the next polls.

He previously served as a Political and Legal Adviser in the Executive Office of the President during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

He has also held senior roles in the public sector, including serving as a director in various State corporations. He also served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), experience that places him at the centre of key policy and governance processes in recent years.

Mwangi sharpened his political leadership skills at the University of Nairobi, where he was a student leader in the Students’ Organisation of Nairobi University (SONU).

In setting out the political context for the changes, Jubilee said there is a “widely held view” that “the current state of affairs in the country is deeply troubling,” citing a decline across sectors, including education and health.

The reorganisation was approved during a National Executive Committee meeting chaired by party leader and former President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta.

In the changes, Jeremiah Kioni who was the party’s Secretary General, has been appointed Deputy Party Leader, marking a key leadership transition at the top of the party.

Kioni’s former position of Secretary General has been taken over by Moitalel Ole Kenta, a former Narok North MP who served two consecutive terms between 2013 and 2022. The party described Ole Kenta as a seasoned politician and a fearless advocate for social justice, equity and inclusive development, committed to advancing a fair and prosperous future for all Kenyans.

Former West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi has been appointed National Chairperson. Jubilee said Kemosi, an advocate of the High Court, brings legal expertise, parliamentary experience and extensive grassroots engagement that will be critical in reforming and strengthening the party.

Businessman Yassin Noor has been named Organising Secretary, having previously served as Deputy Secretary General. The party said Noor’s background in public administration and governance, gained through service in various state institutions, will be instrumental in strengthening party organisation.

Former MP and Senator Kembi Gitura has been appointed Director of Elections. Jubilee said Gitura brings extensive experience in politics, public administration and institutional governance, having served in the National Assembly, the Senate and in various strategic national roles, including diplomatic and parastatal leadership positions.

The NEC also appointed Zack Kinuthia as Deputy Secretary General. Jubilee described Kinuthia, a former Education Chief Administrative Secretary, as a youthful and outspoken leader with experience in student leadership, party politics and public service.

At the county level, Nairobi MCA and Deputy Speaker Paul Kados has been appointed National Chairperson of the MCA’s Caucus, with the party citing his nearly two decades of experience in City Hall and strong grassroots networks across Nairobi County.