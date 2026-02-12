Connect with us

Junet claims Uhuru’s behind Sifuna led plot to wreck ODM

“The problem we have within our party is not about ‘broad-based’ (government) issues, it’s not about Ruto. The problem we have in our party is that former President called Uhuru Kenyatta; he is the one destroying our party. We want to ask him, while we are here in Lamu, please leave our party alone.”

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed has told off former President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of hiding behind an embattled faction within the Orange Democratic Movement to destabilize the party.

Speaking during a Linda Ground Consultative Meeting in Lamu, Junet claimed that the faction led by Secretary General Edwin Sifuna was being used to wreck the party from within.

“You have Jubilee, you have refused to retire, you have your project called Matiangi. We told him to help ‘Baba’ (Raila Odinga) become the president of Kenya in the last election—did he lose or did he not lose? He should give us peace,” he added.

The Suna East MP urged the former Head of State to keep off ODM affairs, insisting that the party remains united and focused despite internal wrangles.

“Small people cannot be blamed, saying that they are the ones destroying the party. The ‘big fish’ who is destroying the ODM party and wants the ODM party to unite with him so that we remove William Ruto from power is Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. And we are not going down that road. We went down that road in 2022; we will not go back again.”

“Who can unite with a person who has retired? Can you unite with an old man who has retired? We know where we have come from. We know where we are. And we know where we are going,” he said.

