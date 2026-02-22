Uhuru declines youth visit to Ichaweri home

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday issued a clarification after reports that a group of young people planned to visit his Ichaweri home.

In a statement released by his office and signed by Communication Secretary Kanze Dena Mararo, Uhuru confirmed that there were reports of an intended youth visit to his private residence in Ichaweri, Gatundu.

However, the former president said he is currently not in a position to host the group.

“We encourage organizers of such initiatives to formally communicate with the Office in advance so that arrangements can be made for structured, peaceful, and meaningful dialogue,” Dena said.

The Office of the former president did not name the group and no formal request had been submitted to Uhuru Kenyatta’s office at the time.

“Former President Kenyatta remains open to meeting and exchanging views in a dignified manner that fosters unity and mutual respect,” Dena said.

The statement praised Kenyan youth for their energy, ideas, and patriotism, saying Uhuru strongly believes young people must be part of national conversations.

His office stressed that while he values dialogue, any engagement must be properly organised, peaceful, and formally communicated in advance.

“Kenya belongs to all of us. Let us always choose dialogue over disruption and engagement over division,” the statement said.