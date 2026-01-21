Connect with us

KWS translocates 3 endangered Rothschild Giraffes from Naivasha to Nairobi

Kenya Wildlife Service translocates three endangered Rothschild giraffes from Soysambu Conservancy to Nairobi’s Giraffe Centre to boost genetic diversity and support conservation efforts.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has translocated three young Rothschild giraffes from Soysambu Conservancy in Naivasha to the Giraffe Centre in Nairobi, in a major conservation effort aimed at safeguarding the endangered species.

KWS relocated the giraffes, aged between two and three years, to enhance genetic diversity, prevent inbreeding, and support the long-term sustainability of the Nubian giraffe population through continued breeding.

“This milestone conservation effort emphasizes the power of partnerships in safeguarding biodiversity, supporting conservation-based tourism, and strengthening Kenya’s wildlife economy today and for generations to come,” KWS said on Wednesday.

KWS, the Giraffe Centre, and Soysambu Conservancy closely collaborated to implement the translocation.

The Rothschild giraffe, also known as the Nubian giraffe, is one of the most endangered giraffe subspecies, with Kenya hosting a significant proportion of the remaining global population.

Conservationists note that strategic translocations and managed breeding programs are key to reversing population declines and securing the species for future generations.

