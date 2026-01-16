Connect with us

Tana River community participate in the KPC Foundation Inuka vetting of grade 10. /January 12, 2026.

County News

KPC Foundation launches nationwide Grade 10 vetting for Inuka scholarship targeting learners with disabilities

The two-week exercise, which began on Monday, focuses on learners with disabilities transitioning to Grade 10. From

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – The KPC Foundation has launched a nationwide Grade 10 vetting exercise for the Inuka Scholarship for Students with Disabilities, targeting all 47 counties.

The two-week exercise, which began on Monday, focuses on learners with disabilities transitioning to Grade 10. From each county, the Foundation will select one boy and one girl to receive full secondary school scholarships under the Inuka Programme, reinforcing its commitment to equitable, inclusive and gender-balanced access to education.

Speaking during the exercise, the Foundation reaffirmed its focus on inclusive education and equal opportunity.

“The Inuka Scholarship is designed to ensure learners with disabilities are not left behind due to socio-economic challenges. Through this programme, we continue to invest in the potential of young people across the country,” said KPC Managing Director and Foundation Chair, Joe Sang.

The vetting process involves document verification, interviews and socio-economic assessments, with parents and guardians engaged throughout in line with ethical and safeguarding guidelines.

The Inuka Scholarship is a flagship KPC Foundation education initiative supporting bright but vulnerable learners with disabilities to access quality senior secondary education. Beneficiaries may also progress to tertiary support through the Inuka Plus Programme, which offers holistic assistance aimed at academic success and long-term self-reliance.

Vetting is being conducted by multi-agency county committees comprising county officials, KPC Foundation representatives and the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), a collaborative approach intended to ensure transparency, accountability and adherence to disability inclusion standards.

The KPC Foundation said it remains committed to advancing inclusive, equitable and quality education for learners from marginalised and vulnerable communities.

