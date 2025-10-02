Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs approve Kenya Pipeline privatization plan seeking to raise Sh100bn

The approval has faced hurdles including an August suit that saw the High Court suspend the privatization process pending the outcome of legal challenges questioning the procedure and transparency of the plan.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Parliament has approved the government’s plan to privatize the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) paving the way for the government to divest 65 per cent of its shareholding to private investors.

Wednesday’s move came after Cabinet approved the partial privatization in July, framing it as a shift toward “democratizing ownership” and unlocking the firm’s full commercial potential.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to government projections, the divestment is expected to raise about Sh100 billion to help address budget shortfalls.

The approval, contained in Sessional Paper No. 2 of 2025, will see the government retain a 35 per cent shareholding in the company, while the bulk is offered through a public listing.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has previously defended the plan, arguing that it could quadruple state revenues from KPC while attracting professional management and strengthening governance standards.

“Although it is profit‑making, the government gets just about Sh3 billion or Sh4 billion annually as dividends. I am sure that if we privatize KPC and retain just a 35 per cent stake of ownership, we could make up to four or five times more out of that entity,” said Mbadi.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah said the privatization would enhance capital markets, insisting the State would still hold strategic control with its remaining stake.

The approval has faced hurdles including an August suit that saw the High Court suspend the privatization process pending the outcome of legal challenges questioning the procedure and transparency of the plan.

However, in mid-September the High Court lifted those orders, clearing the way for parliamentary debate and the eventual vote.

With Parliament’s approval secured, the government now moves to finalize legal and regulatory frameworks.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kenya Pipeline Company partners with Capital FM in strategic media collaboration ahead of IPO

Capital FM Managing Director Symon Bargurei said the partnership reflects the station’s renewed focus on building stronger content engagements.

August 29, 2025

Kenya

Running CEO Joe Sang racing to educate vulnerable children

From barefoot runs to marathons, Joe Sang is racing to give vulnerable children a chance at education and a brighter future.

August 27, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court suspends State plan to privatise Kenya Pipeline

Justice Bahati Mwamuye says the freeze will remain in force "pending the inter partes hearing and determination" of the case.

August 15, 2025

Headlines

Probe underway after train slams into bus; leaving 8 dead, scores injured

Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander, Anthony Keter added that some of the survivors were in critical condition due to the heavy impact of the collision...

August 8, 2025

Top stories

Kenya Pipeline channels Sh3mn into education infrastructure project in Homa Bay

HOMA Bay, Kenya Aug 7 – The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), through its philanthropic arm, the KPC Foundation, has invested Sh3 million in a...

August 7, 2025

County News

Multi-agency team begins evicting settlers on pipeline wayleave in Nairobi

The eviction follows a series of sensitization meetings held in October 2024 and two subsequent eviction notices with the final deadline for voluntary relocation...

March 18, 2025

County News

Ex-KPC Employees, Truck Driver Jailed for 25 Years Over Fuel Theft

The three were found guilty of conspiracy to commit a felony, theft of petroleum products, illegal tampering with KPC’s fuel monitoring systems (Fuelfacs and...

February 18, 2025

Top stories

KPC Completes Second Phase of Nairobi-Eldoret Pipeline Upgrade, Boosting Fuel Flow Rate to 515 M³ per Hour

The project, which began in 2022, features a fully-fledged pump station at Ngema (PS22) equipped with two mainline pumps operating in a 1+1 mode...

October 30, 2024