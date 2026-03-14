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KPC Foundation Partners with Rotary Sunshine Rally to Promote Inclusion

KPC Foundation is sponsoring the Nairobi regional event, which will be held at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Saturday, March 14, 2026, and is expected to attract more than 7,000 children living with disabilities.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 11 – The KPC Foundation has donated Sh300,000 to support the 44th Rotary Sunshine Rally, reaffirming its commitment to promoting inclusion and empowering learners living with disabilities across the country.

The cheque was presented by KPC Foundation Board of Trustees member Zilper Abong’o to Robert Wakaba, chair of the 44th Rotary Sunshine Rally, during a ceremony held at Kenya Pipeline Company PLC headquarters in Nairobi.

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Also present were other Rotarians, KPC Foundation Manager Rachel Gathoni and members of staff.

Organised by Rotary District 9212, the Rotary Sunshine Rally is one of the region’s longest-running charitable initiatives and has been held annually for more than four decades. The event brings together thousands of children living with disabilities from special schools and communities across Kenya for a day of entertainment, games, music and social interaction aimed at promoting dignity, visibility and inclusion.

KPC Foundation is sponsoring the Nairobi regional event, which will be held at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Saturday, March 14, 2026, and is expected to attract more than 7,000 children living with disabilities.

Speaking during the cheque presentation, Abong’o said the partnership reflects the Foundation’s commitment to supporting initiatives that uplift and empower learners with disabilities.

“At KPC Foundation, we believe every child deserves equal opportunities to thrive. Supporting the Rotary Sunshine Rally aligns with our commitment to inclusion and empowerment, particularly through our INUKA Scholarship Programme that supports learners living with disabilities across the country,” she said.

Wakaba thanked the Foundation for the support, saying it would go a long way in ensuring the success of the Nairobi rally.

“The Rotary Sunshine Rally is about celebrating children living with disabilities and giving them a day of joy, dignity and recognition. Partnerships such as this one with KPC Foundation enable us to reach thousands of learners and continue building a more inclusive society,” he said.

The sponsorship also reinforces KPC Foundation’s broader efforts to support learners with disabilities through its INUKA Scholarship Programme, which assists students from all 47 counties by providing access to education, assistive devices and mentorship.

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